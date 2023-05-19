Sean O’Malley’s coach names Aljamain Sterling as “the most dangerous” bantamweight champion in the divisions history

Coach of Sean O’Malley, Tim Welch, has named Aljamain Sterling as ‘the most dangerous’ bantamweight champion in the division’s history. Still, he’s confident his student has the tools to overcome the current bantamweight kingpin.

O’Malley has risen the ranks to earn an opportunity to catapult his career into further stardom when he meets with Sterling for the bantamweight strap. UFC President Dana White announced the fight will take place at UFC 292 in Boston, Massachusetts, on August 19 at UFC 292.

Having only recently just fought earlier this month at UFC 288 with a successful title defence over the returning Henry Cejudo, Sterling will make a quick turnaround after suggesting he would like some downtime.

RELATED: HENRY CEJUDO GIVES BRUTAL EARLY PREDICTION FOR ALJAMAIN STERLING VS. SEAN O’MALLEY

After the fight booking was official, O’Malley’s longtime head coach Welch, spoke with ESPN’s Brett Okamoto about the bantamweight bout, the challenge the team faces, and Sterling’s overall stature in the division’s history.