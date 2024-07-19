Jon Jones provides an update on title superfight against Stipe Miocic
UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones has provided an update on his rumored showdown with Stipe Miocic.
As we know, Jon Jones is the current undisputed heavyweight champion of the UFC. Last year, he was set to defend that crown against former king Stipe Miocic. Unfortunately, injury forced ‘Bones’ out of that contest, and we’ve been left to wait and see when it would be rebooked. Now, it appears as if we’re getting closer and closer to fight night.
While it has yet to be officially announced, the general belief is that Jones vs Miocic will go down at Madison Square Garden in November. That is, of course, where it was supposed to happen in 2023.
Just hours before his 37th birthday, Jones had the following to say about his past, present and future.
Tomorrow, I’ll be 37 years old !! I’m 260 pounds 16 weeks away from fighting the most decorated heavyweight in UFC history. I feel like I’m in a great spot right before training camp ramps up. My form is far from perfect in these videos, but I’m happy with it considering the… pic.twitter.com/kpns3gJOk4
— BONY (@JonnyBones) July 18, 2024
Jones looks ahead
“Tomorrow, I’ll be 37 years old !! I’m 260 pounds 16 weeks away from fighting the most decorated heavyweight in UFC history. I feel like I’m in a great spot right before training camp ramps up. My form is far from perfect in these videos, but I’m happy with it considering the surgeries I recently had. 16 more weeks to become the beast , that’s exactly what I will do. #Champion2024.”
There’s a whole lot of uncertainty in the air when it comes to Jon Jones at heavyweight. On the one hand, he easily dispatched Ciryl Gane in his debut in the division. On the other, he hasn’t tested himself against anyone else just yet. For now, all we can really do is wait and see.
Do you believe we will actually see Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic collide for the title later this year? If so, who do you back to win? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!
