Jon Jones provides an update on title superfight against Stipe Miocic

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones has provided an update on his rumored showdown with Stipe Miocic.

As we know, Jon Jones is the current undisputed heavyweight champion of the UFC. Last year, he was set to defend that crown against former king Stipe Miocic. Unfortunately, injury forced ‘Bones’ out of that contest, and we’ve been left to wait and see when it would be rebooked. Now, it appears as if we’re getting closer and closer to fight night.

While it has yet to be officially announced, the general belief is that Jones vs Miocic will go down at Madison Square Garden in November. That is, of course, where it was supposed to happen in 2023.

Just hours before his 37th birthday, Jones had the following to say about his past, present and future.