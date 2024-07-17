Muhammad Mokaev claims the UFC “didn’t want” him to break Jon Jones’ record of youngest UFC champion

By Cole Shelton - July 17, 2024

UFC flyweight contender Muhammad Mokaev claims the UFC didn’t want him to break Jon Jones’ record of being the youngest UFC champion.

Muhammad Mokaev and Jon Jones

Mokaev signed with the UFC at the end of 2021 as he was just 21 at the time. He had made it clear he wanted to become the youngest UFC champion in history and started out his UFC tenure with a 58-second win over Cody Durden. He then picked up two more wins in 2022 to end the year 3-0 and in contention at flyweight.

However, Mokaev’s goal of becoming the youngest UFC champ is over as he’s set to turn 24 in just two weeks time, which is older than Jon Jones’ record of 23 years old and nine months. Although Mokaev is right near the flyweight title, he has yet to receive a title shot and he says that is because the UFC didn’t want him breaking Jones’ record.

“It’s hard for me to say my goals now because once I said I want to become (the) youngest UFC champion and it didn’t work out. I don’t want something to announce, if it comes, it comes. I believe I could have been (the) youngest UFC champion. Jon Jones become (the) youngest UFC champion when he was 23 years old and nine months. I’m still 23. I think I’m the most active after Jon Jones from the young generation. I think I could have got it, but just maybe UFC didn’t want me. I think Jon Jones is a star, American star. I think they want to keep him there, one hundred percent,” Mokaev said to Title Sports Network.

It’s an interesting take from Mokaev, who believes it was the UFC who decided to not give him the flyweight title shot and a chance of breaking the record, which he felt like he would have done. Muhammad Mokaev could have also gotten a title shot earlier this year against Alexandre Pantoja at UFC 301 in Brazil after his win over Alex Perez, but the promotion opted to give it to Steve Erceg.

Muhammad Mokaev is 12-0 and one NC as a pro and is set to return to the Octagon next weekend at UFC 304 against Manel Kape. The winner of that fight will likely get the next title shot.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Jon Jones Muhammad Mokaev UFC

Related

Colby Covington and Belal Muhammad

Belal Muhammad encourages Colby Covington to retire from combat sports: “There’s literally nothing left for him”

Susan Cox - July 17, 2024
Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev
Magomed Ankalaev

Magomed Ankalaev continues to express huge confidence in striking with Alex Pereira

Harry Kettle - July 17, 2024

UFC contender Magomed Ankalaev is feeling pretty confident about his chances against UFC champion Alex Pereira.

Tom Aspinall
UFC

Tom Aspinall reveals he's been soaking his knuckles in petrol every day ahead of UFC 304

Harry Kettle - July 17, 2024

UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall has been using some unconventional training methods heading into UFC 304.

Belal Muhammad
UFC

Belal Muhammad is in incredible shape heading into UFC 304

Harry Kettle - July 17, 2024

UFC contender Belal Muhammad appears to be in the best shape of his life heading into UFC 304 next weekend.

Movsar Evloev responds to Aljamain Sterling
Movsar Evloev

Aljamain Sterling makes another push to fight Movsar Evloev later this year

Harry Kettle - July 17, 2024

Former UFC champion Aljamain Sterling continues to push for a fight against featherweight rival Movsar Evloev.

Brian Kelleher

Brian Kelleher reveals he's fighting out his contract at UFC Vegas 94 against Cody Gibson: "My literal life feels like it is on the line"

Cole Shelton - July 16, 2024
Justin Gaethje
UFC

Justin Gaethje shares regrets he has after Max Holloway loss at UFC 300

Curtis Calhoun - July 16, 2024

Justin Gaethje shared a few things he wishes he would’ve done differently against Max Holloway in their UFC 300 BMF clash.

Michael Bisping, Nate Diaz
Nate Diaz

Michael Bisping cautions Nate Diaz after $9 million Fanmio lawsuit: "Winning a lawsuit is one thing..."

Curtis Calhoun - July 16, 2024

UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping credits Nate Diaz for his $9 million crusade against Fanmio, but wonders if it will produce the desired dividend.

Georges St-Pierre
UFC

Georges St-Pierre slams the door on possibly re-booking combat sports return: "My body can't keep up anymore!"

Curtis Calhoun - July 16, 2024

UFC legend Georges St-Pierre has opened up on the injury that he suffered ahead of his planned grappling match against Nick Diaz last year.

Chris Weidman, Kevin Holland
Kevin Holland

Chris Weidman reveals Kevin Holland called him out for a fight during recent Las Vegas run-in

Curtis Calhoun - July 16, 2024

Former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman shared a hilarious story about running into Kevin Holland to talk about a possible fight.