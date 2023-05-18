search

WATCH | Jon Jones crashes an interview to take aim at “p****y” Francis Ngannou

By Cole Shelton - May 18, 2023

Jon Jones is still taking shots at Francis Ngannou.

Jon Jones

This week, it was revealed that Ngannou signed with the PFL after being a free agent for a few months now. The news was disappointing to many fans as it means that Ngannou vs. Jones won’t be happening. It was also frustrating for Jones who has been vocal about his displeasure with Ngannou for leaving the UFC and still claiming he’s the baddest man on the planet.

“Calling yourself the baddest man on the planet from across the street, who does that? Lol”… My man wins one Super Bowl, transferred to a top arena football league, and then claims to be better than Brady. That’s what I’m hearing right now. You notice that! Wasn’t calling himself the baddest when he was still a free agent. He signed safely behind a new organization, and now suddenly the baddest thing walking. Like we all haven’t seen him quitting inside that cage before,” Jones said in a series of tweets.

RELATED: JON JONES REACTS AFTER FORMER UFC HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION FRANCIS NGANNOU SIGNS WITH PFL

Since Francis Ngannou signed with PFL, he and Jon Jones has gone back-and-forth as the two are trash-talking one another, despite the fact they can’t fight each other now.

To add to that, on Thursday, MMA journalist Alex Behunin was interviewing PFL heavyweight Maurice Greene – who’s a teammate of Jones – when ‘Bones’ crashed the interview to send a message to Ngannou/

“Francis is a pussy and always going to be a pussy with all that muscle,” Jones said as he crashed the interview.

It was a funny moment by Jon Jones and even got a laugh from Maurice Greene after he took another shot at Francis Ngannou.

With Ngannou singing with PFL, Jones is expected to defend his heavyweight title against Stipe Miocic next time out.

What do you make of Jon Jones crashing an interview to trash Francis Ngannou?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Jon Jones UFC

Related

Ben Askren

Ben Askren calls out Jon Jones after recent Francis Ngannou remarks

Lewis Simpson - May 18, 2023
Israel Adesanya
Israel Adesanya

Israel Adesanya reveals who he's rooting for in Robert Whittaker vs. Dricus du Plessis fight

Lewis Simpson - May 18, 2023

Israel Adesanya has weighed in on the upcoming middleweight title eliminator fight between Robert Whittaker and Dricus du Plessis. The fight is set to feature on the main card of the upcoming UFC 290 International […]

Colby Covington Aljamain Sterling
UFC

Colby Covington has friendly advice for UFC Bantamweight Champion Aljamain Sterling: "Just keep being you"

Fernando Quiles - May 18, 2023

Face Turn

Angela Hill
UFC

Angela Hill sounds off on “bullsh*t” UFC rankings system: “They have always disrespected me”

Fernando Quiles - May 18, 2023

disrespected

Cody Stamann
Exclusive MMA Interviews

Cody Stamann "pretty confident" he will win his appeal to have Douglas Silva de Andrade fight overturned to a No Contest

Cole Shelton - May 17, 2023

appeal

Kevin Lee

Kevin Lee booked to make UFC return on July 1 in Las Vegas

Cole Shelton - May 17, 2023
Conor-McGregor-Khabib-Nurmagomedov
Khabib Nurmagomedov

WATCH | Video shows the exact moment Conor McGregor broke his toes just weeks prior to Khabib Nurmagomedov fight

Cole Shelton - May 17, 2023

clearly in pain

Ian Garry
UFC

Ian Garry shows off new tattoo in "the same font" as Daniel Rodriguez's tattoo after KO win at UFC Charlotte

Cole Shelton - May 17, 2023

Shin Tattoo

Aljamain Sterling, Ray Longo
Ray Longo

Ray Longo has "no knowledge" of Aljamain Sterling agreeing to fight Sean O'Malley at UFC 292

Cole Shelton - May 17, 2023

\'not so fast\'

Jon Jones

Francis Ngannou admits he will always regret not getting to fight 'GOAT' Jon Jones

Josh Evanoff - May 17, 2023

Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou does regret missing out on a fight with Jon Jones. ‘The Predator’ ended his lengthy free agency earlier this week, signing with the PFL. Ngannou got a lot in […]