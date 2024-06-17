Dana White opens up on Jon Jones’ UFC return, confirms ‘Bones’ will be back soon

By Josh Evanoff - June 17, 2024

According to Dana White, UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones could be back as soon as this summer.

Jon Jones

‘Bones’ hasn’t competed in well over a year. Last March at UFC 285, Jon Jones ended a lengthy hiatus by moving up to heavyweight to face Ciryl Gane. Fighting for the title that Francis Ngannou left vacant, he needed only one round to dispatch of ‘Bon Gamin’. Jones earned a first-round submission victory to win the gold.

Following the victory, Jon Jones called to face former champion Stipe Miocic. The two eventually agreed on a deal to headline UFC 295 in November, but the bout failed to come to fruition. Due to an injury to Jones, the fight was scrapped. Miocic was also removed, and Tom Aspinall wound up knocking out Sergei Pavlovich to win interim gold.

Despite multiple callouts from the interim titleholder, it seems that Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic is still the goal for the UFC. Speaking on The Jim Rome Show earlier today, Dana White discussed the heavyweight champion’s return. There, the longtime promoter confirmed that Jones will be returning later this year, but declined to get specific on when.

Jon Jones Dana White

(via Zuffa LLC)

Dana White opens on the return of UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones

“Yeah, he’s doing well!” Dana White responded when asked about the health of UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones. “We’ll see him soon. We’ll either see him in the summer or the fall.”

For what it’s worth, Jon Jones has made it well-known when he wants to fight. Earlier this year, the UFC heavyweight champion stated that he wanted to fight Stipe Miocic at Madison Square Garden in November. For the latter, it will be his first bout since a second-round knockout loss to Francis Ngannou in March 2021.

However, if Jon Jones winds up fighting this summer, it will be a big season for the heavyweight division. In July, interim champion Tom Aspinall is set to defend his gold against Curtis Blaydes. ‘Razor’ previously defeated the British fighter due to an injury back in July 2022.

If both men win their respective bouts, there’s a possibility that Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall could happen in late 2024. While ‘Bones’ has discussed retirement a lot lately, he’s also taken many shots at the interim champion on social media.

What do you make of this news from UFC President Dana White? Are you excited for the return of heavyweight champion Jon Jones?

