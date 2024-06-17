Dana White claims Michael Chandler “Wants to wait” for Conor McGregor fight despite “No Guarantees” remark

According to Dana White, Michael Chandler isn’t ending his pursuit of former UFC champion Conor McGregor.

‘Iron’ has spent the better part of two years trying to get a fight with ‘The Notorious’. Following a knockout victory over Tony Ferguson in May 2022, Michael Chandler took to the live mic with a passionate callout of Conor McGregor. After a loss to Dustin Poirier later in the year, the Bellator champion got the news he was waiting for.

That news was that he was going to coach The Ultimate Fighter against Conor McGregor. The expectation was that Michael Chandler would fight the former two-weight UFC champion in the latter half of 2023. However, due to the Irishman’s obligations with filming the remake of ‘Road House’, it was postponed.

Early this year, Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler was finally announced for UFC 303 in June. Sadly, the bout is now officially off. Due to an injury to the former UFC champion, the bout has been postponed. However, there’s no guarantee that Chandler will ever get to actually fight McGregor. That’s something the former Bellator himself admitted in a video posted online earlier this week.

RELATED: DIEGO LOPES BELIEVES WIN OVER BRIAN ORTEGA AT UFC 303 WILL LEAD TO A TITLE SHOT: “THERE’S NO DOUBT”



UFC President Dana White opens up on Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler postponement

Speaking in a recent interview with Jim Rome earlier today, Dana White opened up on the postponement of Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler. There, the longtime UFC President confirmed that ‘Iron’ had no intention of facing anyone else. However, White added that they would make a fight for the former Bellator champion if he wanted.

“Chandler, I think poor Chandler wants to wait for Conor McGregor man.” Dana White stated on the Jim Rome Show earlier today. “You know, whatever he wants to do [we’ll do]. If he wants to get a fight this summer, we’ll do whatever he wants. He’s one of the greatest athletes I’ve worked with and he’s a good human being.”

He continued, “I like him a lot. Whatever he wants to do, we’ll figure out for him. He really is [a good dude.]”

While Michael Chandler’s decision to wait for Conor McGregor isn’t surprising, it does make sense why a short-notice fight wasn’t made for UFC 303. As reported by Ariel Helwani, the company was interested in making a bout between ‘Iron’ and Max Holloway for June 29th. However, it failed to come to fruition.

What do you make of these comments from UFC President Dana White? Do you believe Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler will ever happen?