UFC antitrust case continues as judge reveals “serious concerns” over $335 million settlement

By Josh Evanoff - June 17, 2024

It seems that the UFC antitrust case won’t be coming to a close after all.

Dana White, UFC 303

As some fans might be aware, MMA’s biggest company has been dealing with two lawsuits for a few years now. The original class-action lawsuit was filed by UFC veterans including Cung Le, Jon Fitch, Nate Quarry, and others, back in 2014. Meanwhile, Kajan Johnson filed another suit in 2021, which would cover another bracket of fighters.

The fighters claimed that the UFC kept fighter wages low through monopolistic practices. The trial was set for April 15th, and the company could’ve paid out $1.6 billion with a loss. However, the two lawsuits were settled earlier this year. In the spring, the UFC agreed to pay out $335 million to active fighters who competed from 2010 to 2017.

Late last week, the two sides met in a Las Vegas federal court to approve the settlement. However, as first reported by Paul Gift of Forbes, the judge in the case, Richard F. Boulware, declined to do so. He stated that he had “serious concerns” about the settlement figure in the case. As a result, the two sides are expected to meet again in two weeks’ time to discuss financials relating to the case.

UFC antitrust trial hits snag as judge refuses to approve $335 million settlement

In the event that Richard F. Boulware declines to approve the settlement, the two sides could go to trial. However, that does appear to be unlikely as of now. However, it seems that the fighters’ side seems to have won over the federal judge, who believes that the settlement figure is way too low.

For what it’s worth, Boulware’s opposition to the settlement doesn’t come as a massive surprise. Throughout the trial, the judge has been upfront about his issues with the UFC’s “ruthless” business tactics. However, it remains to be seen if the settlement figure will be raised despite his lack of approval.

What do you make of this UFC news? Have you been following the antitrust trial?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

