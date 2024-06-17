VIDEO | UFC fan takes on the “Body shot challenge” with top heavyweight Ciryl Gane
One UFC fan got to experience first-hand what it’s like to take a brutal body shot from former interim titleholder Ciryl Gane.
Gane is one of the most unique talents in UFC heavyweight history. His speed and striking techniques have made him one of the most difficult puzzles to solve in the heavyweight division.
The two-time UFC lineal title challenger Gane is enjoying some time off away from the Octagon. He hasn’t competed since a finish of Serghei Spivac in Paris back in September.
As he’s enjoying some downtime, one TikToker decided to challenge Gane’s punching power in person. The “Body Shot Challenge” has been mimicked by the likes of former UFC stars like Francis Ngannou and Chuck Liddell.
To the surprise of many, the man who took the body shots from Gane seemed to take them with little struggle.
Ciryl Gane’s body shots leave UFC fan unphased
Watch the fan take Gane’s body shots in stride below.
This dude just took 3 body shots from Ciryl Gane like they were nothing 🤯
Gane is a leading promoter of Ares FC, the top MMA platform in France. His head coach, Fernand Lopez, is the director of the promotion.
Gane is looking to earn another title shot after a disappointing loss to Jon Jones at UFC 285 last year. He is 0-2 in lineal UFC title fights, including a close loss to his former teammate Ngannou at UFC 270.
Gane’s rise to fame began when he defeated Derrick Lewis for the interim heavyweight title at UFC 265. He’s one of the few UFC heavyweights to hand the knockout leader Lewis a taste of his own medicine inside the Octagon.
It’s uncertain when Gane will return to the cage, but he’ll likely headline the UFC’s upcoming return to Paris on September 28th. UFC lightweight contender Benoît Saint-Denis is also rumored to be on the card.
Gane’s punching power has been showcased throughout his UFC tenure, but it appears that the fan was able to absorb the heavyweight’s body strikes with impressive resistance.
