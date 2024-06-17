VIDEO | UFC fan takes on the “Body shot challenge” with top heavyweight Ciryl Gane

One UFC fan got to experience first-hand what it’s like to take a brutal body shot from former interim titleholder Ciryl Gane.

Gane is one of the most unique talents in UFC heavyweight history. His speed and striking techniques have made him one of the most difficult puzzles to solve in the heavyweight division.

The two-time UFC lineal title challenger Gane is enjoying some time off away from the Octagon. He hasn’t competed since a finish of Serghei Spivac in Paris back in September.

As he’s enjoying some downtime, one TikToker decided to challenge Gane’s punching power in person. The “Body Shot Challenge” has been mimicked by the likes of former UFC stars like Francis Ngannou and Chuck Liddell.

To the surprise of many, the man who took the body shots from Gane seemed to take them with little struggle.