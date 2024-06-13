Jon Jones ramps up Tom Aspinall taunts: “Your boy was getting that a** kicked!”

Jon Jones/Tom Aspinall feud reaches new chapter

In a recent tweet, Jones hit back at a fan who promised that Aspinall would knock him out inside three rounds.

I watched his fight against Curtis earlier today. Honestly, it was my first time seeing it. Your boy was getting that ass kicked. His knee blowing was the best thing that could’ve happened to him. I’ve learned over the years to never bet against American wrestlers. I’m going to… https://t.co/SQoKKiF3u4 — BONY (@JonnyBones) June 13, 2024

“I watched his fight against Curtis earlier today. Honestly, it was my first time seeing it,” Jones tweeted. “Your boy was getting that ass kicked. His knee blowing was the best thing that could’ve happened to him. I’ve learned over the years to never bet against American wrestlers. I’m going to laugh the hardest if your boy ends up losing.”

After one fan pointed out that Aspinall’s first fight with Blaydes lasted just seconds, Jones dismissed the argument that he didn’t show some holes.

Go back and watch the fight, in the short time it lasted, Tom lost almost every exchange. Curtis was touching that chin from the moment the fight started. https://t.co/qrOnG7R8gf — BONY (@JonnyBones) June 13, 2024

“Go back and watch the fight, in the short time it lasted, Tom lost almost every exchange,” Jones claimed. “Curtis was touching that chin from the moment the fight started.”

Jones then closed the tweetstorm by downplaying Aspinall’s potential.

It’s not about the injury, it’s about your boy getting touched up. Even the moment his knee popped he was getting punched in the face. I’m just calling what I see. The fans get so impressed with the new guy, I look at was actually happening. I look at the tactics. I don’t hop on… https://t.co/TZgZQzmDTv — BONY (@JonnyBones) June 13, 2024

“It’s not about the injury, it’s about your boy getting touched up,” Jones responded. “Even the moment his knee popped he was getting punched in the face. I’m just calling what I see. The fans get so impressed with the new guy, I look at was actually happening. I look at the tactics. I don’t hop on the train and get hyped like everyone else. stay around for a while, start breaking records. That’s when you get my full attention. I’ve seen this story too many times.”

As of this writing, Aspinall hasn’t responded to Jones’s remarks.

Jones is rumored to face Miocic in November at Madison Square Garden, although nothing has been formally announced by the promotion. He leaked his targeted return date on social media in a since-deleted tweet.

Jones’s taunts might fuel a potential showdown with Aspinall, but as of now, the two top heavyweights don’t seem destined for an Octagon clash.