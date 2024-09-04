Joe Rogan agrees with Floyd Mayweather firing referee mid-fight: “The first referee was terrible”

UFC color commentator Joe Rogan believes Floyd Mayweather made the right call tossing the first referee in his exhibition boxing match with John Gotti III.

Mayweather and Gotti may have entered their rematch as bitter enemies, but the two both agreed that the first official in the ring was a nuisance. The referee in question halted the action due to an erroneous foul call on Mayweather. He was also quite slow when the action was disrupted, leading “Money” to have the referee replaced mid-fight.

Moment Floyd Mayweather fired a referee mid fight and got a new one. pic.twitter.com/xih1uEbopS — GistReel.Com (@GistReel) August 25, 2024

Once that hoopla was over with, Mayweather and Gotti were able to focus solely on the fight until the final bell. The referee’s abrupt dismissal was just fine with many fans and experts, including Rogan.

RELATED: OSCAR DE LA HOYA PUSHES FLOYD MAYWEATHER AGAINST “EMBARRASSING” BOXING EXHIBITIONS: “PUT YOUR LEGACY FIRST!”