Joe Rogan agrees with Floyd Mayweather firing referee mid-fight: “The first referee was terrible”

By Fernando Quiles - September 4, 2024

UFC color commentator Joe Rogan believes Floyd Mayweather made the right call tossing the first referee in his exhibition boxing match with John Gotti III.

Joe Rogan

Mayweather and Gotti may have entered their rematch as bitter enemies, but the two both agreed that the first official in the ring was a nuisance. The referee in question halted the action due to an erroneous foul call on Mayweather. He was also quite slow when the action was disrupted, leading “Money” to have the referee replaced mid-fight.

Once that hoopla was over with, Mayweather and Gotti were able to focus solely on the fight until the final bell. The referee’s abrupt dismissal was just fine with many fans and experts, including Rogan.

RELATED: OSCAR DE LA HOYA PUSHES FLOYD MAYWEATHER AGAINST “EMBARRASSING” BOXING EXHIBITIONS: “PUT YOUR LEGACY FIRST!”

Joe Rogan Backs Floyd Mayweather for Tossing Referee

During an episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience,” the UFC color commentator shared his belief that the canned in-ring official didn’t do his job properly (via Bloody Elbow).

“The first referee was terrible,” Rogan explained. “The referee called Floyd Mayweather for hitting behind the head, absolutely incorrect call. Floyd threw a right hand and it caught him on the side of the head and the referee claimed that it was behind the head.

“So Floyd fired the referee in the middle of the bout. He stops the bout and he’s like ‘get the f*** out of here!’” When Huberman noted that he was also the event’s promoter, Rogan replied: “Well, I guess, but it’s Floyd Mayweather so what’s the referee going to do, stop the fight?”

Rogan also noted that Floyd Mayweather is more than qualified to determine whether or not a referee is doing his due diligence. Considering the general consensus is that the official did indeed have a poor showing, Rogan might be right.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

