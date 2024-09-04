Belal Muhammad questions if Gilbert Burns has desire to make UFC title run: “Is he still motivated in there?”

Belal Muhammad on Gilbert Burns’ Desire to Win

Gilbert Burns is 38 years old and time is slipping on his bid to become a UFC champion. “Durinho” has insisted that he’s motivated to make a run at the welterweight title, but current champion Belal Muhammad isn’t so sure that the desire is truly there. Here’s what he said on the “Anik & Florian Podcast.”

“For Burns, he was looking good until he got finished [against Jack Della Maddalena],” Muhammad said. “So, I think it just comes now to how hungry is Burns? Is he still motivated in there? He’s talking about, ‘Yeah, I wanna fight Usman or Leon next,’ but he just doesn’t seem like the same confident guy that, ‘I could still chase the title, I’m still there,’ because even if he wins, Jack Della’s still ahead of him for the title shot, and you still know you’ve got a long way to go.”

Defeating Sean Brady would be a significant first step for Burns on his road back to championship contention. It may be a long road for the Brazilian, but it would be quite the story if he can overcome the odds and hold UFC gold before he wraps up his pro MMA career.

