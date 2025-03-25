Joe Rogan reveals huge mistake UFC and Dana White are making

UFC Missed Boat on Kickboxing, Says Joe Rogan

During a live “Fight Companion” stream for UFC London, Joe Rogan shared his belief that UFC CEO Dana White should’ve invested in his own kickboxing promotion rather than his current Power Slap venture (via MMAJunkie).

“I think the UFC f*cked up when they went with slap fighting,” Rogan said. “I’ve been telling them forever, ‘You guys should get into kickboxing.’ If you only like standup fights, it’s not like the old days of kickboxing where they were boring. The knockouts are f*cking crazy.

“Kickboxing with MMA gloves in a cage would be giant. Just have a striking-only segment of the UFC. Glory’s got some elite fighters. I watch Glory all the time. It’s f*cking exciting, but nobody’s watching it. Nobody knows who these people are.”

Rogan has long been puzzled by the sport’s lack of popularity. White has addressed not getting into the business of kickboxing in the past. The UFC boss insists that the sport simply doesn’t draw enough interest for him to promote it.

White has changed his stance on business matters in the past, such as bringing female fighters to the UFC. That move proved to be quite lucrative for the UFC with stars such as Ronda Rousey, Amanda Nunes, and Zhang Weili making their presence felt over the years.