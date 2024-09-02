Oscar De La Hoya pushes Floyd Mayweather against “embarrassing” boxing exhibitions: “Put your legacy first!”
Oscar De La Hoya feels Floyd Mayweather’s exhibition boxing career is impacting his overall legacy inside the ring.
Mayweather wrapped up his professional boxing career in 2017, finishing UFC superstar Conor McGregor in an unprecedented crossover fight. Since his professional retirement, he’s remained active in exhibition bouts, most recently facing John Gotti III last month.
Mayweather has faced boxers, former MMA standouts, and others during his exhibition boxing tenure. At 47 years old, he hasn’t slowed down in his overall fitness and also promotes top fighters in boxing.
De La Hoya and Mayweather have had a fair share of bad blood in the past. But, things have been cordial in recent years.
Despite their pivot away from their intense rivalry, De La Hoya is critical of Mayweather’s latest boxing ventures.
Oscar De La Hoya reacts to Floyd Mayweather’s latest boxing exhibition
In a recent Instagram post, De La Hoya critiqued Mayweather’s continued boxing ambitions.
“Floyd Mayweather fought another exhibition against Gotti last Saturday, a real sh*t show that left the crowd booing in the arena at the end,” De La Hoya posted. “In the middle of the second round, Floyd literally had the referee swapped out. He didn’t like that the referee told him to stop hitting behind the head. Floyd is used to having the refs do whatever he wants, and he wasn’t getting his way this time…
“It was so embarrassing. Floyd, you’re 50 years old. You’re a legend in this sport, and I’ve stood up for you in countless interviews, including Shannon Sharpe’s podcast last week. But you have to stop embarrassing yourself with these exhibitions,” De La Hoya continued. “I know life is hard and life is expensive, but come on man, put your legacy first. Nobody wants to remember you like this.” (h/t MMA Junkie)
As of this writing, Mayweather hasn’t responded to De La Hoya’s comments.