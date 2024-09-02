Oscar De La Hoya pushes Floyd Mayweather against “embarrassing” boxing exhibitions: “Put your legacy first!”

Oscar De La Hoya feels Floyd Mayweather’s exhibition boxing career is impacting his overall legacy inside the ring.

Mayweather wrapped up his professional boxing career in 2017, finishing UFC superstar Conor McGregor in an unprecedented crossover fight. Since his professional retirement, he’s remained active in exhibition bouts, most recently facing John Gotti III last month.

Mayweather has faced boxers, former MMA standouts, and others during his exhibition boxing tenure. At 47 years old, he hasn’t slowed down in his overall fitness and also promotes top fighters in boxing.

De La Hoya and Mayweather have had a fair share of bad blood in the past. But, things have been cordial in recent years.

Despite their pivot away from their intense rivalry, De La Hoya is critical of Mayweather’s latest boxing ventures.