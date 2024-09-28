Kevin Lee wants to replicate Mike Perry’s success in bare-knuckle MMA

Former UFC fighter Kevin Lee wants to have a similar level of success in bare-knuckle MMA that Mike Perry has had in bare-knuckle boxing.

This week, Kevin Lee is set to return to active competition at Lights Out Championship 17. Beyond that, he’s also booked to compete for Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA later this year. The ex-UFC contender has been on a rough run of form over the course of the last few years, but his hope is that he’ll eventually be able to work his way back to the big time.

Alas, many are cautious about that given some of the injuries he’s experienced in the past. Still, he appears ready and willing to step into the fire in bare-knuckle mixed martial arts, and he’s prepared to challenge himself in ways that few others would.

In a recent interview, Lee opened up on that decision and why he takes inspiration from BKFC sensation Mike Perry.