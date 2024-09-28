Kevin Lee wants to replicate Mike Perry’s success in bare-knuckle MMA

By Harry Kettle - September 28, 2024

Former UFC fighter Kevin Lee wants to have a similar level of success in bare-knuckle MMA that Mike Perry has had in bare-knuckle boxing.

Kevin Lee

This week, Kevin Lee is set to return to active competition at Lights Out Championship 17. Beyond that, he’s also booked to compete for Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA later this year. The ex-UFC contender has been on a rough run of form over the course of the last few years, but his hope is that he’ll eventually be able to work his way back to the big time.

RELATED: Former UFC fighter Kevin Lee set for September 28th MMA return at Lights Out Championship

Alas, many are cautious about that given some of the injuries he’s experienced in the past. Still, he appears ready and willing to step into the fire in bare-knuckle mixed martial arts, and he’s prepared to challenge himself in ways that few others would.

In a recent interview, Lee opened up on that decision and why he takes inspiration from BKFC sensation Mike Perry.

Lee looks to Perry for inspiration

“I’m curious to see how I’m gonna pan out. You see guys like Mike Perry really take bare knuckle boxing and take it to a different level. It fit his style really well. I think that bare knuckle MMA, for me, could be that thing that does that or I could be that guy for bare knuckle MMA. You know, I got great kicks. I got great wrestling and I got great top pressure and all of that kind of blends to bare knuckle the best.”

Quotes via MMA News

Do you believe there is a path back to the Ultimate Fighting Championship for Kevin Lee? If so, how far back up the ladder can he climb? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

