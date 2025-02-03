REPORT | Canelo Alvarez vs. Jake Paul boxing match agreed to for Cinco De Mayo

By Josh Evanoff - February 3, 2025

According to a recent report, Canelo Alvarez and Jake Paul will meet in the boxing ring later this year.

Canelo Alvarez vs. Jake Paul poster

‘The Problem Child’ hasn’t been seen since his boxing match against Mike Tyson in November. Back for the first time since knocking out BKFC Mike Perry in July, Jake Paul met ‘Iron Mike’. The bout was Tyson’s first professional fight since 2005 when he retired following a stoppage loss to journeyman Kevin McBride.

Ultimately, the former heavyweight champion gassed out after just a few rounds. Jake Paul wound up outboxing the 58-year-old across eight rounds, scoring a unanimous decision win over Tyson. Despite a tease that he would face his brother, Logan Paul next, it seems that the influencer-turned-boxer will instead meet Canelo Alvarez.

As first reported by longtime boxing journalist Julius Julianis, Jake Paul vs. Canelo Alvarez has been agreed to for Cinco De Mayo. While no location has been revealed for the bout, it’ll likely take place in Las Vegas given the Mexican superstar’s track record. As of now, it’s unknown what weight the fight will take place at as well.

RELATED: ALEX PEREIRA SHOWS INTEREST IN CROSSOVER BOXING MATCH WITH HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION OLEKSANDR USYK: “MCGREGOR DID IT”

REPORT | Canelo Alvarez vs. Jake Paul boxing match is set for May

However, the bout will reportedly be a co-promotion between Canelo Alvarez, Jake Paul, and the PBC. As of now, no parties involved have responded to the report, but it is well known that the super-middleweight champion is looking for a tune-up in May. Earlier today, it was confirmed that Alvarez will meet Terence Crawford in September.

With that in mind, the Mexican superstar was reportedly looking for a stay-busy bout. While reports have linked Canelo Alvarez to IBF champion William Scrull, a fight with Jake Paul is obviously far more profitable. It helps that ‘The Problem Child’ has repeatedly called out the boxing star since making his professional debut in 2020.

For his part, Canelo Alvarez hasn’t been seen in the boxing ring since a title defense against Edgar Berlanga in September. That night saw him dominate ‘The Chosen One’, scoring a unanimous decision win. A few months removed from that win, it seems Alvarez is set for an unlikely showdown with Jake Paul.

What do you make of this boxing news? Who do you have winning this matchup? Canelo Alvarez or Jake Paul?

