Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford deal finalized, megafight set for September in Las Vegas

By Josh Evanoff - February 3, 2025

Champions Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford will meet in a boxing ring later this year in Las Vegas.

It’s not exactly a secret that the two champions have been in discussions to fight for a few months now. Following a knockout win over Errol Spence Jr. in the summer of 2023, Terence Crawford called out Canelo Alvarez. At the time, ‘Bud’ was the undisputed welterweight champion who would need to climb three weight classes for the fight.

At first, the super-middleweight champion shut down the callout. Last year, Canelo Alvarez decided not to fight Terence Crawford or David Benavidez, instead scoring wins over Jaime Munguia and Edgar Berlanga. In the meantime, ‘Bud’ moved up in weight once again, earning WBA and WBO interim gold with a decision win over Israil Madrimov in August.

Over the last few months, rumors have been revived regarding a potential Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford fight. Saudi boxing promoter Turki Alalshikh has met with both men in recent weeks, and it seems that the stars have aligned for the massive boxing match. As first reported by The Ring Magazine, the fight is officially on for September in Las Vegas. As of now, neither man has confirmed the bout.

RELATED: BOXING SUPERSTAR CANELO ALVAREZ IS SET TO RETURN IN MAY, MANAGER REVEALS TWO POSSIBLE OPPONENTS

REPORT | Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford is official for September in Las Vegas

The report added that while Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford has been finalized, a lot is still unknown about the bout. While the fight will happen in Las Vegas, the date and venue for the event remains unknown. However, Turki Alalshikh’s Riyadh Season will promote the bout, which will likely air on pay-per-view.

For Canelo Alvarez, the boxing match is yet another massive one. The Mexican superstar is currently expected to take a stay-busy bout in May, but his opponent is currently unknown. IBF super-middleweight champion William Scrull is considered the most likely option, having won the gold Alvarez was stripped of last year.

For Terence Crawford, the bout offers the chance to become a champion in a staggering fifth weight class. It is currently unknown if ‘Bud’ will take a tune-up bout before facing Canelo Alvarez. However, the 37-year-old is famously not the most active boxer, generally taking one fight a year.

What do you make of this massive boxing fight announcement? Who do you have winning in September? Canelo Alvarez or Terence Crawford?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Boxing News Canelo Alvarez Terence Crawford

Related

Canelo Alvarez vs. Jake Paul poster

REPORT | Canelo Alvarez vs. Jake Paul boxing match agreed to for Cinco De Mayo

Josh Evanoff - February 3, 2025
David Benavidez Canelo Alvarez
Canelo Alvarez

David Benavidez explains how Canelo Alvarez's refusal to fight him serves as motivation

Fernando Quiles - February 2, 2025

David Benavidez believes Canelo Alvarez is showing fans just how dangerous he is by not fighting him.

Mike Perry Darren Till
Darren Till

Mike Perry agrees to face longtime rival Darren Till in boxing match: “Let’s go!”

Harry Kettle - January 31, 2025

Mike Perry has seemingly agreed to settle his long-running feud with Darren Till in a future boxing match between the two.

Alex Pereira, Oleksandr Usyk
Boxing News

Alex Pereira shows interest in crossover boxing match with heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk: "McGregor did it"

Josh Evanoff - January 30, 2025

UFC light-heavyweight champion Alex Pereira wants to face Oleksandr Usyk in the boxing ring.

Canelo Alvarez and Edgar Berlanga
Canelo Alvarez

Boxing superstar Canelo Alvarez is set to return in May, manager reveals two possible opponents

Josh Evanoff - January 30, 2025

Super-middleweight boxing champion Canelo Alvarez will likely return to the ring in May.

Jake Paul

Jake Paul trashes MMA, says it's becoming a weaker version of boxing: 'It's f*cking boring'

Fernando Quiles - January 29, 2025
Jake Paul and Logan Paul
Jake Paul

Fans react to Jake Paul and Logan Paul teasing fight

Harry Kettle - January 29, 2025

Fight fans have given their thoughts on Jake Paul and Logan Paul teasing a boxing match against one another.

Jake Paul and Logan Paul
Jake Paul

Jake and Logan Paul tease March boxing match against each other: "The moment you've waited a decade for"

Josh Evanoff - January 28, 2025

It appears that Jake Paul and Logan Paul could be facing off in the boxing ring in March.

Conor McGregor, Logan Paul
Logan Paul

Conor McGregor confirms UFC shot down rumored boxing match against Logan Paul: "They weren't into it"

Josh Evanoff - January 24, 2025

Conor McGregor has confirmed the UFC shot down his planned boxing match against Logan Paul.

Canelo Alvarez

Terence Crawford's team confirms massive Canelo Alvarez bout is slated for September: "David vs. Goliath"

Josh Evanoff - January 24, 2025

It appears that boxing superstars Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford will indeed clash on September 13th.