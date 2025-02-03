Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford deal finalized, megafight set for September in Las Vegas

Champions Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford will meet in a boxing ring later this year in Las Vegas.

It’s not exactly a secret that the two champions have been in discussions to fight for a few months now. Following a knockout win over Errol Spence Jr. in the summer of 2023, Terence Crawford called out Canelo Alvarez. At the time, ‘Bud’ was the undisputed welterweight champion who would need to climb three weight classes for the fight.

At first, the super-middleweight champion shut down the callout. Last year, Canelo Alvarez decided not to fight Terence Crawford or David Benavidez, instead scoring wins over Jaime Munguia and Edgar Berlanga. In the meantime, ‘Bud’ moved up in weight once again, earning WBA and WBO interim gold with a decision win over Israil Madrimov in August.

Over the last few months, rumors have been revived regarding a potential Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford fight. Saudi boxing promoter Turki Alalshikh has met with both men in recent weeks, and it seems that the stars have aligned for the massive boxing match. As first reported by The Ring Magazine, the fight is officially on for September in Las Vegas. As of now, neither man has confirmed the bout.

‼️ Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford now has an agreement in place for a September mega fight on a Riyadh Season card in Las Vegas, The Ring has learned. pic.twitter.com/8LTvZYAniT — Ring Magazine (@ringmagazine) February 3, 2025

The report added that while Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford has been finalized, a lot is still unknown about the bout. While the fight will happen in Las Vegas, the date and venue for the event remains unknown. However, Turki Alalshikh’s Riyadh Season will promote the bout, which will likely air on pay-per-view.

For Canelo Alvarez, the boxing match is yet another massive one. The Mexican superstar is currently expected to take a stay-busy bout in May, but his opponent is currently unknown. IBF super-middleweight champion William Scrull is considered the most likely option, having won the gold Alvarez was stripped of last year.

For Terence Crawford, the bout offers the chance to become a champion in a staggering fifth weight class. It is currently unknown if ‘Bud’ will take a tune-up bout before facing Canelo Alvarez. However, the 37-year-old is famously not the most active boxer, generally taking one fight a year.

What do you make of this massive boxing fight announcement? Who do you have winning in September? Canelo Alvarez or Terence Crawford?