Bellator bantamweight champion Patchy Mix again demands his release from the PFL: “Support my family”

Bellator bantamweight champion Patchy Mix still wants out from the PFL.

‘War Ready’ hasn’t been seen in the cage since an appearance at Bellator Champions Series 2 in May. Back for the first time since unifying bantamweight gold with a submission win over Sergio Pettis the previous year, Patchy Mix met Magomed Magomedov. There, the champion scored a split-decision win, his second over ‘Tiger’.

That was the last time the Bellator bantamweight champion competed. Despite plans to return to the cage against Leandro Higo in November, the event was canceled for unknown reasons. A few weeks after that event cancelation, Patchy Mix publically asked for his release from the PFL. His plea came at the same time that several others, such as Patricio Pitbull, went public with their complaints about inactivity.

While the Brazilian was later released, as were names such as James Gallagher, Patchy Mix is still with the PFL. Despite plans to fold the Bellator brand and move the two rosters together, ‘War Ready’ still wants to move on. Taking to Instagram earlier today, the bantamweight star made a lengthy post asking for his release.

Bellator bantamweight champion Patchy Mix again calls for his release from the PFL

“I ask this with the utmost respect and urgency from [Donn Davis and the PFL] @pflmma PLEASE RELEASE me from my contract so I can perform to make money and do what I have to do to support my family.” Patchy Mix wrote on Instagram earlier today. “I’m in the prime of my career and I’m the BEST. I should be able to compete against the other best fighters in the world and not be on the shelf. If the sky was the limit I’m on the moon right now skill wise and there should be only one octagon I display my skill set in.”

He continued, “Plus the ambassador for [the PFL] is [Francis Ngannou], I mean I’m a world champion out of the same gym and you personally see how hard I work and try to be a leader for this team. This is no way to treat a champion. RELEASE Patchy Mix.”

As of now, Donn Davis and the PFL haven’t responded to Patchy Mix’s comments. However, there will no doubt be a market for the 31-year-old bantamweight if he becomes a free agent. With Dana White publically showing interest in former Bellator star Aaron Pico, it’s likely he’ll also be interested in a more accomplished fighter in Mix.

What do you make of these comments from the PFL star? Do you want to see Patchy Mix join the UFC one day?