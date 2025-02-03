Michael Page reacts to Shara Bullet’s injury claim following UFC Saudi Arabia loss: “Keep it to yourself”

UFC welterweight Michael Page has given Shara Bullet some advice following their fight on Saturday.

The two flashy strikers met in the co-main event of UFC Saudi Arabia over the weekend. For ‘MVP’ the middleweight bout was his first up at the weight class, having last suffered a loss to Ian Machado Garry last June. Meanwhile, Shara Bullet entered the cage fresh off a knockout win over Armen Petrosyan in October.

What fans got in the co-main event of UFC Saudi Arabia was a masterclass from Michael Page. The former Bellator star largely got the better of Shara Bullet on the feet, and on the mat. After 15 minutes of action, ‘Venom’ earned a unanimous decision victory. In the process, Page handed the middleweight prospect his first career loss.

However, Shara Bullet released a statement post-fight. While the 30-year-old didn’t reveal what exactly the issue was, he revealed that he had a “nightmarish health condition” heading into the bout. Appearing on The Ariel Helwani Show earlier today, Michael Page was asked about his opponent’s comments following UFC Saudi Arabia.

“For me, if I was to give [Shara Bullet] any advice moving forward… If you accept the fight knowing that you have had [an injury] prior to the fight, then the result is the result. If you win, you can say what you want. If you lose, you know, just keep it to yourself. He… pic.twitter.com/zdO5xhDhxL — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) February 3, 2025

Michael Page reacts to Shara Bullet’s injury claim following UFC Saudi Arabia loss

There, the veteran welterweight offered Shara Bullet some advice. In the interview, Michael Page stated that when it comes to issues like this, the prospect probably should’ve kept his mouth shut. If the striker had issues pre-fight and still decided to compete, ‘Venom’ believes he should accept the result as it is. Otherwise, it’s a bad look.

“But for me, if I was to give any advice moving forward, if you accept the fight knowing that you had an injury prior to the fight, then the result is the result.” Michael Page stated on Ariel Helwani’s show when asked about Shara Bullet’s injury comments. “If you win, you can say what you want. If you lose, you know, just keep it to yourself.”

He continued, “It just looks, maybe later down the line, you can say you had a few issues. But directly afterward, he could be completely factual, it just comes across wrong. It comes across as an excuse. That would be my only advice for him.”

What do you make of these comments from the UFC welterweight? Who do you want to see Michael Page and Shara Bullet fight next?