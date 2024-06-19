Opening betting odds for Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry unveiled

By Curtis Calhoun - June 19, 2024

The opening betting odds for the upcoming Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry boxing match have been revealed just weeks before the event.

Jake Paul, Mike Perry

Paul and Perry will clash in an eight-round matchup on July 20 in Tampa, Florida. Both fighters return after wins in their most recent outings.

This fight will be Perry’s second professional boxing match and his first since 2015. He lost to Kenneth McNeil by knockout in his professional debut.

Paul has won three consecutive fights since his first professional boxing loss to Tommy Fury last year. He defeated Ryan Bourland in March after back-to-back wins over Nate Diaz and Andre August in 2023.

Some believe that Perry, a former UFC fighter and current Bare Knuckle FC standout, could give Paul some issues in the ring. But, Perry will enter his clash with Paul as a moderate betting underdog.

Jake Paul opens as a -240 betting favorite vs. Mike Perry

According to Sportsbetting.ag, Paul opens as a -240 betting favorite over Perry (+190).

While Paul begins the pre-fight buildup as a moderate betting favorite, the odds are considerably lower in his favor compared to his fights with Bourland, Diaz, and August. This could be because of Perry’s impressive run in bare-knuckle boxing.

Perry has defeated former UFC titleholders Luke Rockhold and Eddie Alvarez in the bare-knuckle boxing ring. He most recently defeated former UFC fighter Thiago Alves at BKFC Knucklemania IV.

Paul has taken boxing by storm since his professional boxing debut in 2020. He’s defeated a slew of former MMA standouts such as Anderson Silva, Tyron Woodley, and Ben Askren inside the ring.

Paul and Perry briefly trained together in 2021 as Paul was preparing to face Woodley. According to Paul, he got the better of Perry in sparring, but Perry denies these claims.

Paul will face heavyweight boxing legend Mike Tyson in November after facing Perry next month. A lot can change between now and fight night, but Paul will likely enter the Perry fight as a betting favorite.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

