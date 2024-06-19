Opening betting odds for Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry unveiled

The opening betting odds for the upcoming Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry boxing match have been revealed just weeks before the event.

Paul and Perry will clash in an eight-round matchup on July 20 in Tampa, Florida. Both fighters return after wins in their most recent outings.

This fight will be Perry’s second professional boxing match and his first since 2015. He lost to Kenneth McNeil by knockout in his professional debut.

Paul has won three consecutive fights since his first professional boxing loss to Tommy Fury last year. He defeated Ryan Bourland in March after back-to-back wins over Nate Diaz and Andre August in 2023.

Some believe that Perry, a former UFC fighter and current Bare Knuckle FC standout, could give Paul some issues in the ring. But, Perry will enter his clash with Paul as a moderate betting underdog.