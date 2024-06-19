Daniel Cormier shares how Mike Perry can beat Jake Paul in upcoming boxing match

Daniel Cormier picks Mike Perry to defeat Jake Paul

In a recent segment on his YouTube channel, Cormier weighed in on Perry vs. Paul.

“Can Mike Perry stalk him in the way that he stalks these guys in bare knuckle? And does the damage make Jake Paul start to question himself like he did to Luke Rockhold?” Cormier said. “What we’ve learned about Jake is he possesses enough skills to cause problems for many in the boxing ring. He’s going to be bigger than Perry, and he’s going to have more boxing experience, but does that equate?

“If I’m being honest, I believe that Mike Perry wins this fight. I think he’s going to make this fight just ugly enough to beat Jake. But if he doesn’t, and if his gameplan isn’t ideal, he will find himself putting himself in dangerous areas, and Jake Paul can crack!”

Perry has amassed a 5-0 bare-knuckle boxing record since parting ways with the UFC in 2021. He has defeated former UFC champions Luke Rockhold and Eddie Alvarez in the bare-knuckle ring.

Paul is looking to keep momentum ahead of his rescheduled clash with Tyson in November. He most recently defeated Ryan Bourland by first-round knockout in March.

Perry could potentially give Paul some fits inside the ring, and Cormier feels the bare-knuckle star’s toughness and grit will be too much for Paul to handle.