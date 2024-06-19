Daniel Cormier shares how Mike Perry can beat Jake Paul in upcoming boxing match

By Curtis Calhoun - June 18, 2024

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier thinks Mike Perry has a clear path to victory to defeat Jake Paul in their upcoming boxing clash.

Daniel Cormier, Mike Perry

Paul and Perry will come face-to-face in the ring in a professional boxing match on July 20. Paul was originally scheduled to face heavyweight boxing legend Mike Tyson before Tyson was pulled due to a recent medical scare.

Perry, who has developed into the face of bare-knuckle boxing, will look to hand Paul his second career defeat in the ring. This will be Perry’s second professional boxing match and his first since 2015.

Paul will have a significant size and reach advantage over Perry in their upcoming fight. But, Cormier is picking Perry to get the upset over Paul.

Daniel Cormier picks Mike Perry to defeat Jake Paul

In a recent segment on his YouTube channel, Cormier weighed in on Perry vs. Paul.

“Can Mike Perry stalk him in the way that he stalks these guys in bare knuckle? And does the damage make Jake Paul start to question himself like he did to Luke Rockhold?” Cormier said. “What we’ve learned about Jake is he possesses enough skills to cause problems for many in the boxing ring. He’s going to be bigger than Perry, and he’s going to have more boxing experience, but does that equate?

“If I’m being honest, I believe that Mike Perry wins this fight. I think he’s going to make this fight just ugly enough to beat Jake. But if he doesn’t, and if his gameplan isn’t ideal, he will find himself putting himself in dangerous areas, and Jake Paul can crack!”

Perry has amassed a 5-0 bare-knuckle boxing record since parting ways with the UFC in 2021. He has defeated former UFC champions Luke Rockhold and Eddie Alvarez in the bare-knuckle ring.

Paul is looking to keep momentum ahead of his rescheduled clash with Tyson in November. He most recently defeated Ryan Bourland by first-round knockout in March.

Perry could potentially give Paul some fits inside the ring, and Cormier feels the bare-knuckle star’s toughness and grit will be too much for Paul to handle.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Boxing News Daniel Cormier Jake Paul Mike Perry UFC

Related

Paulo Costa and Khamzat Chimaev

Paulo Costa explains why Khamzat Chimaev is the "perfect" opponent for his next fight

Cole Shelton - June 18, 2024
Robert Whittaker
UFC

Robert Whittaker plans to make a "statement" against Ikram Aliskerov at UFC Saudi Arabia: "Stop Ikram in his tracks"

Cole Shelton - June 18, 2024

Former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker plans to make a statement at UFC Saudi Arabia.

Jorge Masvidal, Nate Diaz
Jorge Masvidal

Jorge Masvidal “Lost all respect” for Nate Diaz after viral press conference brawl

Curtis Calhoun - June 18, 2024

All previous respect between Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz has fizzled out ahead of their July 6 professional boxing match.

Conor McGregor, Cristiano Ronaldo
UFC

Conor McGregor places massive bet on Cristiano Ronaldo, UEFA Euro 2024 soccer tournament

Curtis Calhoun - June 18, 2024

UFC superstar Conor McGregor’s friendship with soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo reached a new level of trust this week.

Jorge Masvidal, Chael Sonnen
Chael Sonnen

Jorge Masvidal fires off at 'lesbian' Chael Sonnen after Anderson Silva boxing match: "I'm not coming for an exhibition match"

Josh Evanoff - June 18, 2024

It seems that Jorge Masvidal wasn’t a fan of the boxing match between Chael Sonnen and Anderson Silva.

Michael Chandler, UFC

Michael Chandler plans to attend UFC 303 despite Conor McGregor fight cancelation: "I made a commitment"

Josh Evanoff - June 18, 2024
Shara Magomedov
UFC

UFC’s Shara 'Bullet' Magomedov set to star in upcoming U.S. shooter/slasher film

Curtis Calhoun - June 18, 2024

Rising UFC middleweight star Shara Magomedov will make his Hollywood debut in a fitting role for the elite striker.

Chael Sonnen and Conor McGregor
Conor McGregor

Chael Sonnen claims Conor McGregor is in "rehab" for substance abuse which led to UFC 303 withdrawal

Cole Shelton - June 18, 2024

Chael Sonnen has an interesting theory as to why Conor McGregor was out of his UFC 303 fight against Michael Chandler.

Belal Muhammad
Leon Edwards

Belal Muhammad believes he's Leon Edwards' "kryptonite" ahead of UFC 304 title fight: "I'm going to make it look easy"

Cole Shelton - June 18, 2024

Belal Muhammad is entering his UFC 304 title fight against Leon Edwards with plenty of confidence.

Israel Adesanya
Israel Adesanya

VIDEO | Israel Adesanya posts epic self-made promo video ahead of UFC 305 return

Curtis Calhoun - June 18, 2024

Former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya got fight fans excited ahead of his highly anticipated return to the Octagon.