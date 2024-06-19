REPORT | Olympic Gold Medalist Zaurbek Sidakov considering move to MMA

By Curtis Calhoun - June 19, 2024

Freestyle wrestling Olympic gold medalist Zaurbek Sidakov could be on the way to making his MMA debut.

Zaurbek Sidakov

Sidakov won an Olympic gold medal in freestyle wrestling during the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. He’s also won three gold medals at the freestyle wrestling world championships and is one of Russia’s most accomplished athletes.

Sidakov won’t compete at the upcoming 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, and will reportedly turn his attention to learning the ins and outs of MMA.

Zaurbek Sidakov is the next Olympian to transition to MMA

In a recent interview with Ushatayka, UFC featherweight Muhammad Naimov revealed Sidakov’s interest in transitioning to MMA.

“He just said that he won’t compete (at the Olympics),” Naimov said of Sidakov. “He told me that definitely after the Olympics he will transfer to MMA. I think he will come.”

Naimov explained that he reached out to manager Ali Abdelaziz to get Sidakov on the UFC’s radar for a future contract. As of this writing, nothing has been formally booked for Sidakov in terms of a professional or amateur fight.

Sidakov’s MMA interest has intrigued the likes of Henry Cejudo, a former two-division UFC champion and Olympic gold medalist in his own right. Cejudo has allegedly offered to help Sidakov make the transition to MMA.

If Sidakov is serious about a move to the cage, he’ll become the latest Russian wrestling standout to attempt to dominate the sport. Islam Makhachev and Khabib Nurmagomedov are two UFC legends with elite wrestling bases.

Sidakov has competed at 74KG for the majority of his wrestling career, making an MMA career at welterweight (170lbs) highly likely.  It’s uncertain what weight Sidakov intends to fight at if he transitions to MMA.

Sidakov is a big name to watch over the next year, and the wrestling star could be on the UFC’s radar sooner rather than later.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

MMA News UFC

Related

Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou

Dana White claims Jon Jones would've run through Francis Ngannou had they fought: "One hundred percent"

Cole Shelton - June 19, 2024
Jake Paul and Conor McGregor
Jake Paul

Jake Paul believes Conor McGregor has lost his celebrity and star power: “I’m sure I could comp him a fourth or fifth row seat”

Susan Cox - June 19, 2024

Jake Paul believes that Conor McGregor has lost his celebrity and star power.

Israel Adesanya, Michael Chandler, UFC 303, UFC
Israel Adesanya

Israel Adesanya believes Michael Chandler should “take another fight” following UFC 303 cancellation

Susan Cox - June 19, 2024

Israel Adesanya believes Michael Chandler should ‘take another fight’ following the UFC 303 cancellation.

Daniel Cormier, Khamzat Chimaev, UFC
Khamzat Chimaev

Daniel Cormier questions if Khamzat Chimaev flew “too close to the sun” in early UFC days

Susan Cox - June 19, 2024

Daniel Cormier is questioning if Khamzat Chimaev flew ‘too close to the sun’ in his early UFC days.

UFC Saudi Arabia, Whittaker vs. Aliskerov, UFC, Start Times, Fight Card
UFC

UFC Saudi Arabia: ‘Whittaker vs. Aliskerov’ Fight Card and Start Times

Susan Cox - June 19, 2024

The UFC Saudi Arabia ‘Whittaker vs. Aliskerov’ Fight Card and Start Times have been announced.

Kelvin Gastelum

Kelvin Gastelum believes his career is on the line at UFC on ABC 6: “Loser goes home”

Harry Kettle - June 19, 2024
Shannon Ritch
MMA News

Report | MMA veteran Shannon Ritch kills a man in self defense

Harry Kettle - June 19, 2024

MMA veteran Shannon Ritch has reportedly killed a man in self defense, as per a report from FOX 10 Phoenix.

Mike Davis
UFC

Mike Davis forced out of Drew Dober matchup at UFC Denver, requires surgery: “This kills me man”

Harry Kettle - June 19, 2024

UFC prospect Mike Davis has been forced out of his scheduled matchup against Drew Dober due to injury.

Darren Till
Darren Till

Darren Till responds after having his name “dragged through the mud” by Bo Nickal: “I haven’t seen Khamzat for a long time”

Harry Kettle - June 19, 2024

Former UFC fighter Darren Till has questioned Bo Nickal for trying to give him a bad name in relation to Khamzat Chimaev.

Chatri Sityodtong, ONE Championship
ONE Championship

Chatri Sityodtong: ONE to bring in record-breaking 2024 revenues

BJPENN.COM Staff - June 19, 2024

ONE Championship could achieve a milestone that eludes many in the combat sports industry — profitability.