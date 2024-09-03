Johnny Eblen vs. Fabian Edwards 2 scrapped, new Bellator London main event revealed

By Josh Evanoff - September 3, 2024

Johnny Eblen vs. Fabian Edwards 2 has been removed from Bellator London.

Johnny Eblen, Fabian Edwards

The two met in the main event of Bellator 299 last September. There, Fabian Edwards gave the undefeated middleweight champion arguably the toughest test of his career. However, the striker wound up being badly knocked out in round three. Post-fight, Johnny Eblen got into a confrontation with then-UFC champion, Leon Edwards in a wild scene.

Naturally, the bad blood between the two makes the rematch a big deal. At Bellator Champions Series 1 in March, Fabian Edwards scored a unanimous decision victory over Aaron Jeffrey. In the process, earning a rematch with Johnny Eblen. Earlier this year in February, the champion scored a split-decision victory over the PFL tournament winner, Impa Kasanganay.

The two were set to headline Bellator Champions Series 5 from London later this month. However, the middleweight title bout won’t be happening. As revealed by the promotion earlier today, Johnny Eblen vs. Fabian Edwards 2 has been removed from the card. No reason was given for the bout’s cancelation, but it will reportedly be added to an event in the near future.

RELATED: FORMER BELLATOR HEAVYWEIGHT BOBBY LASHLEY FOCUSED ON COMBAT SPORTS RETURN AFTER LEAVING WWE: “WE’VE BEEN IN TALKS”

Johnny Eblen Bellator 299

(via Lucas Noonan/Bellator MMA)

Johnny Eblen vs. Fabian Edwards 2 axed from Bellator London, new main event revealed

However, with the cancelation of Johnny Eblen vs. Fabian Edwards 2, Bellator London has a new headliner. In the main event, women’s featherweight contenders Leah McCourt and Sara Collins will collide. For her part, ‘The Curse’ is coming off a first-round knockout victory over former UFC title challenger Sara McMann last October.

Meanwhile, Sara Collins is coming off a decision victory over Sinead Kavanagh in September. The two will battle in the main event, with the winner likely set to face Cris Cyborg afterward. As of now, the Brazilian is set to face PFL tournament champion Larissa Pacheco in October, on the undercard of Francis Ngannou vs. Renan Ferreira.

The rest of the Bellator London card remains unchanged. In addition to Leah McCourt vs. Sara Collins, the event will also feature the likes of Marc Diakiese. ‘Bonecrusher’ ended an eight-year stint with the UFC earlier this year, and will face Tim Wilde on the main card in a 155-pound bout.

What do you make of this Bellator fight news? Will you watch this event later this month from London?

