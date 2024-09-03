John Lineker revs up anticipation for Muay Thai debut: “I always look for the knockout” 

By BJPENN.COM Staff - September 3, 2024

John Lineker guarantees to bring the same brand of excitement he’s known for to his Muay Thai debut.  

John-Lineker

The former ONE Bantamweight MMA World Champion will trade strikes with Asa Ten Pow at ONE 168: Denver. This event takes place at Ball Arena on Friday, September 6. 

“Hands of Stone” has carved out a reputation as one of the most dreaded hard hitters in the all-encompassing sport. In fact, he has 18 highlight-reel knockouts on his resume. 

However, Lineker is fully aware that this won’t be an easy task. In “The American Ninja,” he faces a highly skilled and dangerous opponent. 

“Asa Ten Pow is a striking guy, a specialist in this area, and who is already used to fighting under the rules of Muay Thai,” Lineker said. 

“He is a very tough and technical athlete. I had the opportunity to meet him a few times backstage at ONE events, and he is a really nice guy. I am sure we will have an excellent fight.” 

Despite the caliber of his foe, Lineker is determined to stick to the game plan that has served him so well in the past. 

“I always look for the knockout, and it certainly won’t be any different this time. I’m going to look for the knockout all the time, round by round, and I hope I can do it,” he said. “I see myself knocking out Asa Ten Pow because that’s what I like and that’s what I do when I step into the cage.” 

John Lineker chooses not to look past Asa Ten Pow  

While John Lineker’s confidence is unshakable, he’s not underestimating Asa Ten Pow.  

He has been studying his counterpart closely, recognizing the American’s well-rounded striking game. 

“From what I’ve seen, he’s a fast guy who moves around a lot. He uses kicks and front attacks very well. He also works well with straight punches and uses his elbows a lot. He’s a tough, technical and versatile guy,” Lineker said. 

“It’s going to be a very tough fight! It’s going to be a great show because it’s going to be all about striking. I’m going to do everything I can to neutralize his strengths and get my game right.”

