Jailton Almeida goes to bat for Jon Jones, calls for UFC interim heavyweight title fight against Tom Aspinall

UFC heavyweight Jailton Almeida has given his thoughts on the ongoing feud between Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall.

The heavyweight division is in limbo right now. While Jon Jones is the undisputed champion, Tom Aspinall holds the interim gold. The expectation would usually be for the two to compete against one another and unify the belts when Jon is healthy. However, ‘Bones’ is set on facing Stipe Miocic at some point in 2024 before a collision with Aspinall.

As a result, the Englishman has come out and said that Jones being stripped of the belt would make sense. Jones wasn’t too pleased by this, leading to a back-and-forth between the two.

RELATED: JON JONES SOUNDS OFF AFTER TOM ASPINALL CALLS FOR HIM TO BE STRIPPED OF HIS UFC HEAVYWEIGHT TITLE

Now, top contender Jailton Almeida has weighed in on the situation.