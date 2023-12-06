Jailton Almeida goes to bat for Jon Jones, calls for UFC interim heavyweight title fight against Tom Aspinall

By Harry Kettle - December 6, 2023

UFC heavyweight Jailton Almeida has given his thoughts on the ongoing feud between Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall.

Jon Jones, Tom Aspinall, UFC 295, UFC

The heavyweight division is in limbo right now. While Jon Jones is the undisputed champion, Tom Aspinall holds the interim gold. The expectation would usually be for the two to compete against one another and unify the belts when Jon is healthy. However, ‘Bones’ is set on facing Stipe Miocic at some point in 2024 before a collision with Aspinall.

As a result, the Englishman has come out and said that Jones being stripped of the belt would make sense. Jones wasn’t too pleased by this, leading to a back-and-forth between the two.

Now, top contender Jailton Almeida has weighed in on the situation.

Almeida’s view on Jones/Aspinall situation

“Against Ciryl Gane would be ideal, but Tom Aspinall already spoke to the media or whoever and is already talking about a fight with Jailton,” Almeida told MMA Junkie through an interpreter. “So, I think probably the Tom Aspinall fight will come first.”

“It will be a very good fight because Tom Aspinall is a complete fighter,” Almeida said. “He has really good movement. I see myself as an equal in the sense that it would be a good, fair fight. It would be for the future of the category. It’s going to be the future fight for the title.”

“Jon Jones is still the best in the division,” Almeida said. “I believe Tom Aspinall could eventually get there, but for me, there is no doubt that Jon Jones is still No. 1.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Do you agree with Jailton Almeida? What should be next in the title picture? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

