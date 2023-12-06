John McCarthy believes Dana White’s PFL comments spawn from frustration over missing out on Bellator fighters
John McCarthy has given his thoughts on UFC president Dana White’s recent comments regarding PFL purchasing Bellator.
The MMA community has had a few weeks to digest the news that PFL has purchased Bellator. As you can imagine, there have been plenty of opinions flying around regarding what it means for the sport and for both brands moving forward.
Dana White was always bound to be asked about the matter and what his thoughts were. In a recent media scrum, he made his feelings clear, and he wasn’t overly kind to either PFL or Bellator.
John McCarthy, who has a long history with Bellator, recently had a theory about why White said what he said.
McCarthy’s thoughts on White’s PFL comments
“So anyways, why did he sign Michael ‘Venom’ Page? That’s a 35-year-old fighter, why did he sign him? Because ‘everyone out of the PFL and Bellator sucks.’ Why did he sign him? Because he knows that Bellator’s got great fighters and if the PFL did not sign or did not buy Bellator, you don’t think that his roster would have gotten bigger? Let’s be honest. He would have been signing people and he would have gotten rid of some of the Dana White Contender (DWCS) people and some of the older people.
“Donn Davis and the PFL put a little bit of a wrench in the business area of Dana White. You think he’s happy? No, he’s like, ‘You f*cks!’ But, it was the right thing for Donn Davis to do.”
Quotes via MMA News
What do you think about Dana White’s remarks? Does John McCarthy have a point? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!