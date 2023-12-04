Jon Jones sounds off after Tom Aspinall calls for him to be stripped of his UFC heavyweight title

Jon Jones has responded after Tom Aspinall called for Dana White to strip him of his UFC heavyweight title.

It was shortly after Aspinall (14-3 MMA) defeated Sergei Pavlovich (18-2 MMA) by first-round knockout to claim the interim heavyweight title at UFC 295, that the Brit suggested Dana White and company should strip ‘Bones’ of his heavyweight championship.

“I think Jon Jones should be stripped from the title to be honest, because everyone else does when they get injured like that. I don’t see why he’s still got it. I don’t understand that. I think I should be the real champion right now.”

Continuing Aspinall said:

“It’s hard to say without sounding rude, but who’s asked about Jon Jones and Stipe anymore? Why do we get this legacy fight, and they get to live by their own rules? What’s a legacy fight, a retirement fight for a title? I want to fight Stipe and then I want to fight Jon Jones. … I think all this other stuff is rubbish.”

Those remarks clearly did not sit well with Jon Jones, as the pound-for-pound great took to ‘X‘ with the following commentary:

I’ve faced the absolute toughest competition this world had to offer for 15 years now. During camp for a title defense I sustained a major injury that required surgery for the first time in my career. Now I have newcomers requesting I get my championship stripped. Zero wins over… — BONY (@JonnyBones) December 4, 2023

“I’ve faced the absolute toughest competition this world had to offer for 15 years now. During camp for a title defense, I sustained a major injury that required surgery for the first time in my career. Now I have newcomers requesting I get my championship stripped. Zero wins over legends, zero title defenses and already thinking you can call the shots to Dana, that’s hilarious. In my 15-year career I have seen so many guys who are supposed to be the next big thing. There’s ever only been one Jon Jones, never forget that. 🤫”

Dana White recently reaffirmed his intentions of re-booking the Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic title fight during Saturday’s UFC Austin post-fight press conference.

Given the timeline for Jones’ recovery, that bout will likely take place in the summer of 2024.