Jon Jones sounds off after Tom Aspinall calls for him to be stripped of his UFC heavyweight title

By Chris Taylor - December 4, 2023

Jon Jones has responded after Tom Aspinall called for Dana White to strip him of his UFC heavyweight title.

Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall

It was shortly after Aspinall (14-3 MMA) defeated Sergei Pavlovich (18-2 MMA) by first-round knockout to claim the interim heavyweight title at UFC 295, that the Brit suggested Dana White and company should strip ‘Bones’ of his heavyweight championship.

“I think Jon Jones should be stripped from the title to be honest, because everyone else does when they get injured like that. I don’t see why he’s still got it. I don’t understand that. I think I should be the real champion right now.”

Continuing Aspinall said:

“It’s hard to say without sounding rude, but who’s asked about Jon Jones and Stipe anymore? Why do we get this legacy fight, and they get to live by their own rules? What’s a legacy fight, a retirement fight for a title? I want to fight Stipe and then I want to fight Jon Jones. … I think all this other stuff is rubbish.”

Those remarks clearly did not sit well with Jon Jones, as the pound-for-pound great took to ‘X‘ with the following commentary:

“I’ve faced the absolute toughest competition this world had to offer for 15 years now. During camp for a title defense, I sustained a major injury that required surgery for the first time in my career. Now I have newcomers requesting I get my championship stripped. Zero wins over legends, zero title defenses and already thinking you can call the shots to Dana, that’s hilarious. In my 15-year career I have seen so many guys who are supposed to be the next big thing. There’s ever only been one Jon Jones, never forget that. 🤫”

Dana White recently reaffirmed his intentions of re-booking the Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic title fight during Saturday’s UFC Austin post-fight press conference.

Given the timeline for Jones’ recovery, that bout will likely take place in the summer of 2024.

Related

Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler TUF 31 Face-Off with Dana White.

Michael Chandler is still unbothered by Conor McGregor fight delays: "He's trying to wait me out"

Josh Evanoff - December 4, 2023
Bobby Green and Arman Tsarukyan
Bobby Green

Arman Tsarukyan happy with 'Good' stoppage in Jalin Turner vs. Bobby Green: "Five more minutes"

Josh Evanoff - December 4, 2023

UFC lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan was happy to watch Jalin Turner vs. Bobby Green on Saturday.

Miesha Tate vs. Holly Holm
Miesha Tate

Miesha Tate motivated for potential Holly Holm UFC 300 rematch: "It bothers me"

Josh Evanoff - December 4, 2023

Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Miesha Tate has explained why she wants Holly Holm next.

Jamahal Hill
UFC

Jamahal Hill says he "can’t wait for the truth to be told in court" after domestic violence arrest

Cole Shelton - December 4, 2023

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill has opened up on his recent domestic violence arrest.

Colby Covington
UFC

Colby Covington explains how DUI and quitting drinking saved his life and fighting career

Cole Shelton - December 4, 2023

Colby Covington says getting a DUI while he was at college in Iowa helped save his life and turn him into the fighter he is today.

Robelis Despaigne

UFC signs 6'7 Olympic taekwondo medalist Robelis Despaigne after finishing 3 fights in 19 seconds

Fernando Quiles - December 4, 2023
Dana White, Arman Tsarukyan, UFC Austin, UFC, Lightweight
Dana White

Dana White admits Arman Tsarukyan's win at UFC Austin "threw a wrench" into the lightweight title picture

Chris Taylor - December 3, 2023

UFC CEO Dana White believes Arman Tsarukyan’s knockout win at UFC Austin “threw a wrench” into the lightweight title picture.

Kelvin Gastelum Sean Brady UFC Austin
UFC

Kelvin Gastelum issues statement following one-sided loss to Sean Brady at UFC Austin

Fernando Quiles - December 3, 2023

Kelvin Gastelum fell short at UFC Austin, and he’s issued a brief statement.

Bobby Green
UFC

Bobby Green reacts following brutal knockout loss to Jalin Turner at UFC Austin

Fernando Quiles - December 3, 2023

Bobby Green didn’t waste any time addressing his brutal UFC Austin loss to Jalin Turner.

Jalin Turner Bobby Green
Dana White

Dana White reacts to horrendous referee stoppage in the Jalin Turner vs. Bobby Green fight at UFC Austin

Fernando Quiles - December 3, 2023

UFC CEO Dana White has something about say about referee Kerry Hatley following the Jalin Turner vs. Bobby Green bout in Austin, Texas on December 2.