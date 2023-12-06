Sean O’Malley weighs in on controversial referee stoppage in Jalin Turner’s win over Bobby Green: “That was sick”

Sean O’Malley has given his thoughts on the controversial referee stoppage in the fight between Jalin Turner and Bobby Green.

Last weekend, Jalin Turner took on Bobby Green on short notice. While Green was the one who had a full training camp, it was Turner who got the job done with an incredibly violent knockout win. However, while the victory was celebrated, many couldn’t help but feel like the stoppage was late.

RELATED: BOBBY GREEN REACTS FOLLOWING BRUTAL KNOCKOUT LOSS TO JALIN TURNER AT UFC AUSTIN

When we say many, we mean the majority. A lot of fans and pundits came out and noted their displeasure at how long it took the referee to intervene when the contest was stopped. Green appeared to be well and truly done, but Turner was allowed to get off plenty of extra shots.

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley recently weighed in on the issue on an episode of his podcast.