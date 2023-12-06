Sean O’Malley weighs in on controversial referee stoppage in Jalin Turner’s win over Bobby Green: “That was sick”
Sean O’Malley has given his thoughts on the controversial referee stoppage in the fight between Jalin Turner and Bobby Green.
Last weekend, Jalin Turner took on Bobby Green on short notice. While Green was the one who had a full training camp, it was Turner who got the job done with an incredibly violent knockout win. However, while the victory was celebrated, many couldn’t help but feel like the stoppage was late.
When we say many, we mean the majority. A lot of fans and pundits came out and noted their displeasure at how long it took the referee to intervene when the contest was stopped. Green appeared to be well and truly done, but Turner was allowed to get off plenty of extra shots.
UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley recently weighed in on the issue on an episode of his podcast.
O’Malley reacts to Turner/Green KO
“God damn, Bobby Green got knocked out,” O’Malley said on the TimboSugarShow. “Fast. That was sick.”
“That fight could have been stopped legit 20 seconds earlier,” O’Malley said. “Then again, imagine it gets stopped and they say, ‘Oh, it was too early.’ That’s what could have happened. That’s just the game we play. It’s tricky.
“That was nasty,” he concluded. “Jalin Turner should be arrested for that ‘cause he knocked him out about 13 times. I’m kidding.”
While ‘Suga’ did manage to crack a joke, it’s safe to say that the MMA community was pretty infuriated with how it all played out.
What did you make of the stoppage in the collision between Jalin Turner and Bobby Green? Should the referee in question be allowed to take part in main card UFC events again? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!
