Georges St-Pierre opens up on recent training session with Elon Musk: “He’s very tough”

George St-Pierre is opening up about his recent training session with Elon Musk.

The news has been abuzz with the prospect of a cage fight between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg.

Pictures of Elon Musk training alongside former UFC champion, Georges St-Pierre have surfaced and St-Pierre is sharing his thoughts on the potential match-up.

Speaking with ‘TSN’, St-Pierre said:

“I don’t know if this fight’s going to happen. I let him know that if he needs me I will be there for him. It would be an honor. However, there’s a part of me that hopes that this thing gets resolved in a different way.”

Continuing St-Pierre elaborated (h/t MMAMania):

“People don’t realize a person like Elon Musk is extremely busy. Most of his time is dedicated to working on things that changes the fate of humanity. And if he decides to get himself ready for something like this, that means he’s going to have to take time out of his schedule to do it.”

The 42 year old went on to say:

“And I believe it’s too important, what he does now and the things that he works on now are more important than fighting in the cage. And I could lie and try to take advantage of this situation, but that’s not who I am. I’m trying to be as honest as I can. Even though I think he can do it, I hope this gets resolved in a different way.”

So there you have it, St-Pierre (26-2 MMA) will be more than happy to be there for Elon Musk should the fight become a reality, although, he would prefer it if the two multi-billionaires didn’t fight.

As far as the training session St-Pierre had with Musk, the Canadian shared:

“That was a great experience, I have a lot of fun with Elon. He’s someone I really, really admire for all his accomplishments and all his ideas that he stands for. We trained together and what I can say is that he’s much stronger than the average man and he’s very tough.”

Concluding, St-Pierre spoke about Musk’s physical skills:

“He had a judo background, and we know from his history: when he fixes his goal, he’s unstoppable. And that’s the quality of a very good fighter, if you take that into fighting, that’s the most important thing. Because in combat, things doesn’t always — things aren’t always easy as you expect, there’s always obstacles.”

Would you like to see Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg battle it out in the Octagon?

