Logan Paul calls to face Paddy Pimblett on undercard of Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg: “For free”

By Josh Evanoff - July 4, 2023

Logan Paul badly wants to fight Paddy Pimblett on the undercard of a UFC event featuring Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg.

Logan Paul and Paddy Pimblett

Over the last few weeks, the two billionaires have been going back and forth over a potential fight. For his part, Dana White has repeatedly confirmed that he plans to stage the contest in the UFC. Furthermore, both Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg have shown videos and images of themselves training for the potential bout.

Nonetheless, while Dana White has stated that he doesn’t make gimmick fights, he might end up making a whole gimmick card. Recently, Logan Paul discussed the clash in a recent edition of his Impaulsive podcast. There, ‘The Maverick’ called to fight Paddy Pimblett, who is currently healing from ankle surgery.

‘The Baddy’ has been out of action since a December win over Jared Gordon. While a fight between the two isn’t exactly feasible due to the massive size difference, they both seem down. Previously, Logan Paul and Paddy Pimblett have spoken positively of the matchup. While it doesn’t seem likely, given White’s praise of Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk fighting, anything is possible.

Paddy Pimblett

“If Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg fight, I will do my UFC debut on the undercard for free,” Logan Paul stated on his podcast. “I’ll fight for free, for charity… [I’ll fight] Anyone. You know [who] I want to fight actually? Because b*tch a*s Andrew Tate won’t fight me, give me Paddy Pimblett!”

He continued, “Give me ‘Paddy the Baddy’. In the offseason, that boy looks like a blimp and he’ll come to my weight class and I’ll wallop him. He’s too small when he cuts weight, when he doesn’t cut weight he’s a f*cking horseshoe.”

What do you make of these comments? Do you want to see Logan Paul vs. Paddy Pimblett in the UFC?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

