Alexandre Pantoja enters the pound-for-pound rankings following title win over Brandon Moreno at UFC 290

By Susan Cox - July 11, 2023

Alexandre Pantoja has entered the pound-for-pound rankings following title win over Brandon Moreno at UFC 290.

Alexandre Pantoja

UFC 290 took place last Saturday, July 8th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The flyweight co-main event featured Alexandre Pantoja (26-5 MMA) vs. Brandon Moreno (21-7 MMA) for the belt. It was to be Pantoja defeating Moreno via split decision.

Following the title loss, Moreno took to ‘Instagram’ with the following message:

“When it’s all over, I promise you this will be the most watched Netflix movie. I’ll be back soon friends, much love to everyone.”

“jobnotfinished.”

Pantoja, speaking of his victory at the post fight press conference, had this to say:

“In the first round, I thought Moreno was done and he came back. This guy deserves all the love for Mexico. He deserves my respect, too. Now I worked so hard for that and now it’s my moment.”

Continuing the 33-year-old said:

“If you know my story, you’re going to love me. I worked so hard for that. Moreno evolved so much. I didn’t expect a tough guy like that tonight. I worked so hard.”

Alexandre ‘The Cannibal’ Pantoja, is now not only the UFC flyweight champion but has also entered the pound-for-pound rankings at the number nine position.

Jed I. Goodman took to ‘Twitter‘ to advise as follows:

‘Updated #UFC Men’s Pound-for-Pound Top Rank’

‘Pantoja enters at #9’

The full updated UFC P4P rankings can be found below, which includes Alex Volkanovski taking top spot from Jon Jones:

  1. Alexander Volkanovski
  2. Jon Jones
  3. Islam Makhachev
  4. Leon Edwards
  5. Israel Adesanya
  6. Aljamain Sterling
  7. Charles Oliveira
  8. Kamaru Usman
  9. Alexandre Pantoja
  10. Jiri Prochazka
  11. Alex Pereira
  12. Max Holloway
  13. Dustin Poirier
  14. Jamahal Hill
  15. Brandon Moreno

Do you agree with the updated UFC pound-for-pound rankings?

