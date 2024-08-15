Israel Adesanya shares violent intentions for Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 305: “I’m just prepared to kill this guy”

By Cole Shelton - August 14, 2024

Israel Adesanya has violent intentions for his UFC 305 main event against Dricus Du Plessis, as he looks to become a three-time middleweight champion.

Israel Adesanya

Adesanya is set to return to the Octagon for the first time in 11 months when he takes on Du Plessis for the middleweight title. Although ‘The Last Stylebender’ is looking to reclaim the promotion’s middleweight championship, he says he isn’t focused on getting back the belt and instead just wants to put a beating on Du Plessis.

“I didn’t really prepare to win the belt or make history. I’m just prepared to kill this guy, that’s what I’ve done. You’ve seen me, whenever people doubt me or whenever I feel like people forget, cause again this will happen, I will take this guy’s head off and they will be like ‘damn, f**k, damn, he’s really that dude, I forget’ because they saw my Strickland fight. People forget right away, they forget the classics I’ve given them, but then when I go in there and do what I do, ‘How did I not see this? I thought Dricus was going to tke him down and maul him like he did Whittaker like he did Darren Till. Nah, this is a different beast,” Adesanya said to Daniel Cormier.

It’s clear Israel Adesanya does not like Dricus Du Plessis, and he is planning on putting a beating on the champ in the main event of UFC 305. However, it will be easier said than done as Du Plessis is undefeated in the UFC and has proven to be a difficult out for any fighter. If Adesanya does pull out the win, he will make history by becoming the first three-time UFC middleweight champion.

Adesanya is coming off a stunning decision loss to Sean Strickland to lose his middleweight title after he reclaimed the belt by knocking out Alex Pereira.

Israel Adesanya enters UFC 305 as the slight betting favorite at -115 while Du Plessis is at -105.

