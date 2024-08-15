Aljamain Sterling speaks up after Sean Strickland accuses his manager of sexual misconduct

Former UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling is the first big-name fighter to speak out publically after his manager, Tiki Ghosn, was accused of sexual misconduct by Sean Strickland.

Sterling will face unbeaten featherweight Movsar Evloev at UFC 307 in October. He returns to the Octagon and the 145lb division after a dominant performance against Calvin Kattar at UFC 300.

As he prepares for his featherweight return, Sterling’s representation is in hot water. His manager, Ghosn, has been accused of sexual misconduct by Strickland, who has allegedly had direct conversations with the women associated with the accusations.

Ghosn represents some of the top fighters in MMA, including Sterling, Brian Ortega, and Dustin Poirier. As the news swirls online, Sterling became the first big-name fighter at Arsenal Sports Agency to address the accusations.