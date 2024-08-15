Aljamain Sterling speaks up after Sean Strickland accuses his manager of sexual misconduct
Former UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling is the first big-name fighter to speak out publically after his manager, Tiki Ghosn, was accused of sexual misconduct by Sean Strickland.
Sterling will face unbeaten featherweight Movsar Evloev at UFC 307 in October. He returns to the Octagon and the 145lb division after a dominant performance against Calvin Kattar at UFC 300.
As he prepares for his featherweight return, Sterling’s representation is in hot water. His manager, Ghosn, has been accused of sexual misconduct by Strickland, who has allegedly had direct conversations with the women associated with the accusations.
Ghosn represents some of the top fighters in MMA, including Sterling, Brian Ortega, and Dustin Poirier. As the news swirls online, Sterling became the first big-name fighter at Arsenal Sports Agency to address the accusations.
Aljamain Sterling issues statement on manager amidst accusations
In a recent tweet, Sterling addressed Strickland’s accusations towards his manager.
— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) August 15, 2024
“I’m receiving a lot of messages on social media regarding my management,” Sterling tweeted. “I can 100% confirm that I learned of the accusations this week. I don’t have all the information but this is not a reflection of me, in any form.”
BJPenn.com has reached out to Ghosn and Arsenal Sports Agency for comment, but as of this writing, they haven’t responded.
Strickland has threatened to take Ghosn to court alongside the victims of his alleged wrongdoing. As of this writing, it’s uncertain if he intends to follow through with his legal threats.
Sterling remains focused on his upcoming featherweight return against Evloev. A win at UFC 307 could potentially be enough to earn himself a title shot.
Strickland is expected to face the Dricus du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya winner for the next UFC middleweight title shot. He most recently defeated Paulo Costa at UFC 302 in June.
We’ll continue to update you on this developing story as details surface.