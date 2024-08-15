Oscar De La Hoya unloads on Dana White in heated rant: “When a guy slaps his wife in public…”

Oscar De La Hoya has taken aim at UFC CEO Dana White in a heated rant.

De La Hoya and White have become rivals over the years with the two taking shots at one another on multiple occasions. In the most recent segment of their ongoing feud, De La Hoya unloaded on White while speaking to Shannon Sharpe on his podcast.

Oscar De La Hoya goes in on Dana White 😳 "When a guy slaps his wife in public… when his mom writes a book about him saying that he's a douche. His own mom! That's all I have to say." 🎥 @ClubShayShay #UFC #MMA #Boxing pic.twitter.com/GHevBqGdI9 — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) August 14, 2024

“Yeah, we were cool. When I first thought about getting into MMA, I strongly felt that he just wanted to bury me, not have competition. He started talking shit about me. What does he talk about? The coke and the pantyhose? So what? 15 years ago, so what? And I don’t have friends. It’s absurd because I don’t even think about it. We’re in different sports, he does his thing, I do my thing. Just because I wanted to start a little competition, he gets all ‘let me scream louder.’ When a guy slaps his wife in public, you know when his mom writes a book about him saying that he is a douche, his own mom? That’s all I have to say. I don’t have to say anything more,” De La Hoya said.

Oscar De La Hoya took quite the shot against Dana White as he brought up the time the UFC CEO hit his wife in public, as well as his own mom criticizing him in a book and calling him a douche. Whether or not White will respond to De La Hoya is uncertain, but there is no question that the rivalry between the two is alive and well, especially after De La Hoya’s latest comments.

Oscar De La Hoya is the promoter of Golden Boy Promotions which promotes world champions Gilberto Ramirez, Oscar Collazo, and Gabriel Fundora among others. As for his boxing career, De La Hoya finished his career 39-6 as a pro and held 11 world titles in six different weight classes.