Oscar De La Hoya unloads on Dana White in heated rant: “When a guy slaps his wife in public…”

By Cole Shelton - August 14, 2024

Oscar De La Hoya has taken aim at UFC CEO Dana White in a heated rant.

Oscar De La Hoya and Dana White

De La Hoya and White have become rivals over the years with the two taking shots at one another on multiple occasions. In the most recent segment of their ongoing feud, De La Hoya unloaded on White while speaking to Shannon Sharpe on his podcast.

“Yeah, we were cool. When I first thought about getting into MMA, I strongly felt that he just wanted to bury me, not have competition. He started talking shit about me. What does he talk about? The coke and the pantyhose? So what? 15 years ago, so what? And I don’t have friends. It’s absurd because I don’t even think about it. We’re in different sports, he does his thing, I do my thing. Just because I wanted to start a little competition, he gets all ‘let me scream louder.’ When a guy slaps his wife in public, you know when his mom writes a book about him saying that he is a douche, his own mom? That’s all I have to say. I don’t have to say anything more,” De La Hoya said.

Oscar De La Hoya took quite the shot against Dana White as he brought up the time the UFC CEO hit his wife in public, as well as his own mom criticizing him in a book and calling him a douche. Whether or not White will respond to De La Hoya is uncertain, but there is no question that the rivalry between the two is alive and well, especially after De La Hoya’s latest comments.

Oscar De La Hoya is the promoter of Golden Boy Promotions which promotes world champions Gilberto Ramirez, Oscar Collazo, and Gabriel Fundora among others. As for his boxing career, De La Hoya finished his career 39-6 as a pro and held 11 world titles in six different weight classes.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Dana White Oscar De La Hoya UFC

Related

Kai Kara-France, Muhammad Mokaev

Kai Kara-France tears down Muhammad Mokaev after UFC release: “You’re in the wrong sport!”

Curtis Calhoun - August 14, 2024
Israel Adesanya, Francis Ngannou
Israel Adesanya

Israel Adesanya frustrated by the UFC's attempt to erase Francis Ngannou from their history: "It's silly!"

Josh Evanoff - August 14, 2024

It appears that former middleweight champion Israel Adesanya is unhappy with the UFC’s erasure of Francis Ngannou.

Dricus du Plessis

Dana White vows to bring UFC to South Africa if Dricus du Plessis defeats Israel Adesanya: "Obviously we'll do it"

Josh Evanoff - August 14, 2024

If Dricus du Plessis can defeat Israel Adesanya, Dana White will make UFC South Africa happen.

ConorMcGregor, Michael Chandler
Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler reacts to Conor McGregor's UFC return being delayed: "The sport will move on and thrive without you"

Josh Evanoff - August 14, 2024

UFC lightweight contender Michael Chandler is seemingly moving on from Conor McGregor.

Jake Paul, Alex Pereira
Dana White

Dana White completely shoots down Alex Pereira vs. Jake Paul boxing match: "He calls people out for attention"

Josh Evanoff - August 14, 2024

It’s safe to say that Dana White won’t be allowing UFC champion Alex Pereira to face Jake Paul.

Sean Strickland, Tiki Ghosn, Dana White

Sean Strickland accuses MMA manager Tiki Ghosn of misconduct with multiple women: “Worse than I thought”

Curtis Calhoun - August 14, 2024
Israel Adesanya, Alex Pereira
Israel Adesanya

Israel Adesanya puts Alex Pereira's fans on blast: "They're still coping"

Curtis Calhoun - August 14, 2024

Former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya has no remaining bad blood with Alex Pereira, but his fans are another story entirely.

Israel Adesanya and Dricus Du Plessia
Israel Adesanya

UFC 305 | Pro fighters make their picks for Dricus Du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya title fight

Cole Shelton - August 14, 2024

In the main event of UFC 305 in Perth, Australia, the middleweight title is up for grabs as Dricus Du Plessis looks to defend his belt for the first time against former champ Israel Adesanya. Heading into the fight, Du Plessis is a slight -104 underdog while ‘The Last Stylebender’ is a -122 favorite on FanDuel.

Chael Sonnen, Dricus Du Plessis Sean Strickland
Dricus du Plessis

Chael Sonnen cautions Dricus Du Plessis ahead of UFC 305 title fight with Israel Adesanya: “He does his finest work when it’s personal”

Susan Cox - August 14, 2024

Chael Sonnen is cautioning Dricus Du Plessis ahead of his UFC 305 title fight with Israel Adesanya.

Dricus du Plessis, Israel Adesanya
Israel Adesanya

Dricus du Plessis responds to bizarre Israel Adesanya tweet comparing male genitalia

Curtis Calhoun - August 14, 2024

UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis raised his eyebrows at Israel Adesanya’s questionable pre-fight mental warfare.