Israel Adesanya puts Alex Pereira’s fans on blast: “They’re still coping”

Former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya has no remaining bad blood with Alex Pereira, but his fans are another story entirely.

Adesanya returns to the Octagon this weekend at UFC 305 against UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis. He returns after nearly a full year away from the cage, stemming from a shocking loss to Sean Strickland at UFC 293 last year.

Before the loss to Strickland, Adesanya reclaimed the middleweight title by knocking out Pereira at UFC 287. He’s looking to replicate his ability to bounce back from tough losses with another signature moment in Perth.

The past hostility between Adesanya and Pereira has cooled off since their UFC 287 clash. But, Adesanya still hears a mouthful from Pereira’s fans on social media.