Israel Adesanya puts Alex Pereira’s fans on blast: “They’re still coping”
Former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya has no remaining bad blood with Alex Pereira, but his fans are another story entirely.
Adesanya returns to the Octagon this weekend at UFC 305 against UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis. He returns after nearly a full year away from the cage, stemming from a shocking loss to Sean Strickland at UFC 293 last year.
Before the loss to Strickland, Adesanya reclaimed the middleweight title by knocking out Pereira at UFC 287. He’s looking to replicate his ability to bounce back from tough losses with another signature moment in Perth.
The past hostility between Adesanya and Pereira has cooled off since their UFC 287 clash. But, Adesanya still hears a mouthful from Pereira’s fans on social media.
Israel Adesanya pokes fun at Alex Pereira’s vocal fanbase
In a recent interview with The Mac Life‘s Oscar Willis, Adesanya weighed in on the state of his relationship with Pereira.
“I like Alex [Pereira] and I’m proud of what he’s doing, but his fans, they’re still coping,” Adesanya said. “They’re like ‘It’s still 3-1, damn it’. He’s fine, I saw something wishing me luck and stuff, and that’s cool! I have no ill will towards him. When he fought Jan [Blachowicz], I picked him to win, because I fought both of them and I expected him to win…when you’re fighting my friend or someone I’m cool with, I’m gonna support them, and find a way for them to win. That’s how Jiří [Procházka] couldn’t win, so I try to support them, but a lot of people can’t see the fall from the trees, and that’s their downfall.”
Pereira became the UFC’s latest two-division world champion by defeating Jiří Procházka at UFC 295 last year. He’s defended the belt against Jamahal Hill and Procházka since then and is expected to potentially return by year’s end.
Adesanya has du Plessis squarely in his crosshairs at UFC 305 and will look to make history as a three-time UFC middleweight champion.
