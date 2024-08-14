Sean Strickland accuses MMA manager Tiki Ghosn of misconduct with multiple women: “Worse than I thought”
Former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland is going to bat for victims of alleged misconduct by well-renowned MMA manager Tiki Ghosn.
Strickland is expected to receive the next UFC middleweight title shot against the Dricus du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya winner. UFC CEO Dana White confirmed such during a recent press conference, to the delight of Strickland, who has insisted on waiting for a title shot.
As he awaits his next UFC booking, Strickland has aimed at Ghosn, who he has accused of predatory behavior with multiple women. Ghosn owns Arsenal Sports Agency, which represents top UFC fighters such as Brian Ortega, Dustin Poirier, and Aljamain Sterling.
Sean Strickland goes off on MMA manager Tiki Ghosn
In a recent Twitter video message, Strickland made several accusations against Ghosn.
Tiki Ghosn let me know when I should start my go fund me.. me and the father and the girl are willing to go to court and fight this. pic.twitter.com/OSni6rRKQA
— Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) August 13, 2024
“Tiki Ghosn let me know when I should start my go fund me,” Strickland posted. “Me and the father and the girl are willing to go to court and fight this.”
After many fans and followers questioned Strickland’s statement, he elaborated in a pair of follow-up tweets.
I have received a couple messages from girls who are very credible.
Really bad.. worse than I thought
If they want to stay in the shadows I will respect that
But I am going to ask them if I can share their messages with the UFC
Tiki you don't deserve the life you have….
— Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) August 14, 2024
There was a part of me that thought
"Sean this guy is friends with everyone, just shut the fuck up and don't ruin your career"
because of you guys it doesn't matter. I am above Tiki because you guys..
other people/fighters knew. They were just afraid to ruin their careers
— Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) August 14, 2024
“I have received a couple messages from girls who are very credible. Really bad.. worse than I thought.” Strickland said. “If they want to stay in the shadows I will respect that. But I am going to ask them if I can share their messages with the UFC. Tiki you don’t deserve the life you have….There was a part of me that thought ‘Sean this guy is friends with everyone, just shut the fuck up and don’t ruin your career. Because of you guys it doesn’t matter. I am above Tiki because you guys.. other people/fighters knew. They were just afraid to ruin their careers.”
In his most recent tweet, as of this writing, Strickland welcomed Ghosn to take legal action against him.
The worst things Tiki could do is sue me.
I will show a lawyer the messages. The girls, the father. They will all have to give a statement in discovery
And it will be forced public. I think he best thing is trying to hide out until the next news cycle, I ain't letting it die
— Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) August 14, 2024
“The worst things Tiki could do is sue me,” Strickland tweeted. “I will show a lawyer the messages. The girls, the father. They will all have to give a statement in discovery. And it will be forced public. I think [the] best thing is trying to hide out until the next news cycle, I ain’t letting it die.”
BJPenn.com has reached out to Ghosn for comment, but he hasn’t responded as of this writing. Strickland last fought at UFC 302, earning a split decision win over Paulo Costa.
