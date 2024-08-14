Sean Strickland accuses MMA manager Tiki Ghosn of misconduct with multiple women: “Worse than I thought”

Sean Strickland goes off on MMA manager Tiki Ghosn

In a recent Twitter video message, Strickland made several accusations against Ghosn.

Tiki Ghosn let me know when I should start my go fund me.. me and the father and the girl are willing to go to court and fight this. pic.twitter.com/OSni6rRKQA — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) August 13, 2024

“Tiki Ghosn let me know when I should start my go fund me,” Strickland posted. “Me and the father and the girl are willing to go to court and fight this.”

After many fans and followers questioned Strickland’s statement, he elaborated in a pair of follow-up tweets.

I have received a couple messages from girls who are very credible. Really bad.. worse than I thought If they want to stay in the shadows I will respect that But I am going to ask them if I can share their messages with the UFC Tiki you don't deserve the life you have…. — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) August 14, 2024

There was a part of me that thought "Sean this guy is friends with everyone, just shut the fuck up and don't ruin your career" because of you guys it doesn't matter. I am above Tiki because you guys.. other people/fighters knew. They were just afraid to ruin their careers — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) August 14, 2024

“I have received a couple messages from girls who are very credible. Really bad.. worse than I thought.” Strickland said. “If they want to stay in the shadows I will respect that. But I am going to ask them if I can share their messages with the UFC. Tiki you don’t deserve the life you have….There was a part of me that thought ‘Sean this guy is friends with everyone, just shut the fuck up and don’t ruin your career. Because of you guys it doesn’t matter. I am above Tiki because you guys.. other people/fighters knew. They were just afraid to ruin their careers.”

In his most recent tweet, as of this writing, Strickland welcomed Ghosn to take legal action against him.

The worst things Tiki could do is sue me. I will show a lawyer the messages. The girls, the father. They will all have to give a statement in discovery And it will be forced public. I think he best thing is trying to hide out until the next news cycle, I ain't letting it die — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) August 14, 2024

“The worst things Tiki could do is sue me,” Strickland tweeted. “I will show a lawyer the messages. The girls, the father. They will all have to give a statement in discovery. And it will be forced public. I think [the] best thing is trying to hide out until the next news cycle, I ain’t letting it die.”

BJPenn.com has reached out to Ghosn for comment, but he hasn’t responded as of this writing. Strickland last fought at UFC 302, earning a split decision win over Paulo Costa.