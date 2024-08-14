Sean Strickland accuses MMA manager Tiki Ghosn of misconduct with multiple women: “Worse than I thought”

By Curtis Calhoun - August 14, 2024

Former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland is going to bat for victims of alleged misconduct by well-renowned MMA manager Tiki Ghosn.

Sean Strickland, Tiki Ghosn, Dana White

Strickland is expected to receive the next UFC middleweight title shot against the Dricus du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya winner. UFC CEO Dana White confirmed such during a recent press conference, to the delight of Strickland, who has insisted on waiting for a title shot.

As he awaits his next UFC booking, Strickland has aimed at Ghosn, who he has accused of predatory behavior with multiple women. Ghosn owns Arsenal Sports Agency, which represents top UFC fighters such as Brian Ortega, Dustin Poirier, and Aljamain Sterling.

Sean Strickland goes off on MMA manager Tiki Ghosn

In a recent Twitter video message, Strickland made several accusations against Ghosn.

“Tiki Ghosn let me know when I should start my go fund me,” Strickland posted. “Me and the father and the girl are willing to go to court and fight this.”

After many fans and followers questioned Strickland’s statement, he elaborated in a pair of follow-up tweets.

“I have received a couple messages from girls who are very credible. Really bad.. worse than I thought.” Strickland said. “If they want to stay in the shadows I will respect that. But I am going to ask them if I can share their messages with the UFC. Tiki you don’t deserve the life you have….There was a part of me that thought ‘Sean this guy is friends with everyone, just shut the fuck up and don’t ruin your career. Because of you guys it doesn’t matter. I am above Tiki because you guys.. other people/fighters knew. They were just afraid to ruin their careers.”

In his most recent tweet, as of this writing, Strickland welcomed Ghosn to take legal action against him.

“The worst things Tiki could do is sue me,” Strickland tweeted. “I will show a lawyer the messages. The girls, the father. They will all have to give a statement in discovery. And it will be forced public. I think [the] best thing is trying to hide out until the next news cycle, I ain’t letting it die.”

BJPenn.com has reached out to Ghosn for comment, but he hasn’t responded as of this writing. Strickland last fought at UFC 302, earning a split decision win over Paulo Costa.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Sean Strickland UFC

Related

Israel Adesanya, Alex Pereira

Israel Adesanya puts Alex Pereira's fans on blast: "They're still coping"

Curtis Calhoun - August 14, 2024
Israel Adesanya and Dricus Du Plessia
Israel Adesanya

UFC 305 | Pro fighters make their picks for Dricus Du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya title fight

Cole Shelton - August 14, 2024

In the main event of UFC 305 in Perth, Australia, the middleweight title is up for grabs as Dricus Du Plessis looks to defend his belt for the first time against former champ Israel Adesanya. Heading into the fight, Du Plessis is a slight -104 underdog while ‘The Last Stylebender’ is a -122 favorite on FanDuel.

Chael Sonnen, Dricus Du Plessis Sean Strickland
Dricus du Plessis

Chael Sonnen cautions Dricus Du Plessis ahead of UFC 305 title fight with Israel Adesanya: “He does his finest work when it’s personal”

Susan Cox - August 14, 2024

Chael Sonnen is cautioning Dricus Du Plessis ahead of his UFC 305 title fight with Israel Adesanya.

Dricus du Plessis, Israel Adesanya
Israel Adesanya

Dricus du Plessis responds to bizarre Israel Adesanya tweet comparing male genitalia

Curtis Calhoun - August 14, 2024

UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis raised his eyebrows at Israel Adesanya’s questionable pre-fight mental warfare.

Dan Hooker, Israel Adesanya, UFC 305, UFC
Israel Adesanya

Dan Hooker claims Israel Adesanya is finally in good health after carrying “terrible injuries” for years: “Dricus is in for a rude awakening”

Susan Cox - August 14, 2024

Dan Hooker is claiming that Israel Adesanya is finally in good health after carrying ‘terrible injuries’ for years.

Sean Strickland

Sean Strickland reacts to Dana White’s news that he will be fighting the winner of Dricus Du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya: “To war!”

Susan Cox - August 14, 2024
Dana White and UFC 300
Muhammad Mokaev

UFC CEO Dana White responds to Muhammad Mokaev’s offer for one free fight: “You put yourself in this position”

Susan Cox - August 14, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White is responding to Muhammad Mokaev’s offer for one free fight.

Israel Adesanya
Tom Aspinall

Tom Aspinall shares high praise for Israel Adesanya ahead of UFC 305: “I have learned a lot just from watching him”

Harry Kettle - August 14, 2024

UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall has shared high praise for Israel Adesanya heading into UFC 305.

Robert Whittaker
UFC

Former UFC champion Robert Whittaker shares timeline for eventual MMA retirement: “Have a solid crack at something else”

Harry Kettle - August 14, 2024

UFC icon Robert Whittaker has shared his timeline for an eventual retirement from mixed martial arts.

Israel Adesanya and Dricus du Plessis
Israel Adesanya

Photo | Dricus du Plessis and Israel Adesanya get custom shorts for UFC 305 title fight

Harry Kettle - August 14, 2024

Dricus du Plessis and Israel Adesanya have both received custom shorts for their upcoming UFC 305 title showdown.