UFC 305 | Pro fighters make their picks for Dricus Du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya title fight

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Dricus Du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya:

Damon Jackson, UFC featherweight: I think Adesanya gets his belt back. I think Adesanya will be able to piece up Du Plessis.

Steve Erceg, UFC flyweight: I think Adesanya wins. Dricus got away with walking forward against Strickland, but I don’t think the same will be true against Adesanya.

Kyle Nelson, UFC featherweight: I think Adesanya. Even though he didn’t look the best in his last fight, I think he will bounce back well and get a decision.

Modestas Bukauskas, UFC light heavyweight: Adesanya. I do think Du Plessis may look to wrestle him, but I think Izzy will be hard to hit and he will use his style to edge out a decision.

Steve Garcia, UFC featherweight: Adesanya. I think he is motivated to prove he is much better than the last fight. The time off I think also helps him, as I do think he was burnt out and now has the motivation to get the win.

Brian Kelleher, UFC bantamweight: Israel Adesanya. I think the time off is good for him and he will look much better. I think he can even catch Du Plessis and KO him, but I do think it will be a decision.

Julian Erosa, UFC featherweight: Adesanya gets it done. I think he will be too hard to hit and will point-fight his way to a decision.

***

Fighters picking Dricus Du Plessis: None.

Fighters picking Israel Adesanya: Damon Jackson, Steve Erceg, Kyle Nelson, Modestas Bukauskas, Steve Garcia, Brian Kelleher, Julian Erosa