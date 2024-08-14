UFC 305 | Pro fighters make their picks for Dricus Du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya title fight

By Cole Shelton - August 14, 2024

In the main event of UFC 305 in Perth, Australia, the middleweight title is up for grabs as Dricus Du Plessis looks to defend his belt for the first time against former champ Israel Adesanya. Heading into the fight, Du Plessis is a slight -104 underdog while ‘The Last Stylebender’ is a -122 favorite on FanDuel.

Israel Adesanya and Dricus Du Plessia

Ahead of the scrap, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro fighters to make their picks for the middleweight title fight. The pros are unanimous in thinking Adesanya will reclaim his middleweight title.

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Dricus Du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya:

Damon Jackson, UFC featherweight: I think Adesanya gets his belt back. I think Adesanya will be able to piece up Du Plessis.

Steve Erceg, UFC flyweight: I think Adesanya wins. Dricus got away with walking forward against Strickland, but I don’t think the same will be true against Adesanya.

Kyle Nelson, UFC featherweight: I think Adesanya. Even though he didn’t look the best in his last fight, I think he will bounce back well and get a decision.

Modestas Bukauskas, UFC light heavyweight: Adesanya. I do think Du Plessis may look to wrestle him, but I think Izzy will be hard to hit and he will use his style to edge out a decision.

Steve Garcia, UFC featherweight: Adesanya. I think he is motivated to prove he is much better than the last fight. The time off I think also helps him, as I do think he was burnt out and now has the motivation to get the win.

Brian Kelleher, UFC bantamweight: Israel Adesanya. I think the time off is good for him and he will look much better. I think he can even catch Du Plessis and KO him, but I do think it will be a decision.

Julian Erosa, UFC featherweight: Adesanya gets it done. I think he will be too hard to hit and will point-fight his way to a decision.

***

Fighters picking Dricus Du Plessis: None.

Fighters picking Israel Adesanya: Damon Jackson, Steve Erceg, Kyle Nelson, Modestas Bukauskas, Steve Garcia, Brian Kelleher, Julian Erosa

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Dricus du Plessis Israel Adesanya UFC

Related

Chael Sonnen, Dricus Du Plessis Sean Strickland

Chael Sonnen cautions Dricus Du Plessis ahead of UFC 305 title fight with Israel Adesanya: “He does his finest work when it’s personal”

Susan Cox - August 14, 2024
Dricus du Plessis, Israel Adesanya
Israel Adesanya

Dricus du Plessis responds to bizarre Israel Adesanya tweet comparing male genitalia

Curtis Calhoun - August 14, 2024

UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis raised his eyebrows at Israel Adesanya’s questionable pre-fight mental warfare.

Dan Hooker, Israel Adesanya, UFC 305, UFC
Israel Adesanya

Dan Hooker claims Israel Adesanya is finally in good health after carrying “terrible injuries” for years: “Dricus is in for a rude awakening”

Susan Cox - August 14, 2024

Dan Hooker is claiming that Israel Adesanya is finally in good health after carrying ‘terrible injuries’ for years.

Sean Strickland
Sean Strickland

Sean Strickland reacts to Dana White’s news that he will be fighting the winner of Dricus Du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya: “To war!”

Susan Cox - August 14, 2024

Sean Strickland is reacting to Dana White’s news that he will be fighting the winner of Dricus Du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya.

Dana White and UFC 300
Muhammad Mokaev

UFC CEO Dana White responds to Muhammad Mokaev’s offer for one free fight: “You put yourself in this position”

Susan Cox - August 14, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White is responding to Muhammad Mokaev’s offer for one free fight.

Israel Adesanya

Tom Aspinall shares high praise for Israel Adesanya ahead of UFC 305: “I have learned a lot just from watching him”

Harry Kettle - August 14, 2024
Robert Whittaker
UFC

Former UFC champion Robert Whittaker shares timeline for eventual MMA retirement: “Have a solid crack at something else”

Harry Kettle - August 14, 2024

UFC icon Robert Whittaker has shared his timeline for an eventual retirement from mixed martial arts.

Israel Adesanya and Dricus du Plessis
Israel Adesanya

Photo | Dricus du Plessis and Israel Adesanya get custom shorts for UFC 305 title fight

Harry Kettle - August 14, 2024

Dricus du Plessis and Israel Adesanya have both received custom shorts for their upcoming UFC 305 title showdown.

Conor McGregor and Dana White
Dana White

Conor McGregor responds after UFC CEO Dana White says he won't be fighting in 2024: "Come on now, what’s this?"

Jeffrey Walter - August 13, 2024

Conor McGregor has responded after UFC CEO Dana White announced that he won’t be fighting for the promotion in 2024.

Israel Adesanya
Israel Adesanya

Israel Adesanya vows to "make it look easy" against Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 305

Cole Shelton - August 13, 2024

Israel Adesanya believes he will reclaim the middleweight title with ease at UFC 305.