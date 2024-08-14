UFC 305 | Pro fighters make their picks for Dricus Du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya title fight
In the main event of UFC 305 in Perth, Australia, the middleweight title is up for grabs as Dricus Du Plessis looks to defend his belt for the first time against former champ Israel Adesanya. Heading into the fight, Du Plessis is a slight -104 underdog while ‘The Last Stylebender’ is a -122 favorite on FanDuel.
Ahead of the scrap, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro fighters to make their picks for the middleweight title fight. The pros are unanimous in thinking Adesanya will reclaim his middleweight title.
BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Dricus Du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya:
Damon Jackson, UFC featherweight: I think Adesanya gets his belt back. I think Adesanya will be able to piece up Du Plessis.
Steve Erceg, UFC flyweight: I think Adesanya wins. Dricus got away with walking forward against Strickland, but I don’t think the same will be true against Adesanya.
Kyle Nelson, UFC featherweight: I think Adesanya. Even though he didn’t look the best in his last fight, I think he will bounce back well and get a decision.
Modestas Bukauskas, UFC light heavyweight: Adesanya. I do think Du Plessis may look to wrestle him, but I think Izzy will be hard to hit and he will use his style to edge out a decision.
Steve Garcia, UFC featherweight: Adesanya. I think he is motivated to prove he is much better than the last fight. The time off I think also helps him, as I do think he was burnt out and now has the motivation to get the win.
Brian Kelleher, UFC bantamweight: Israel Adesanya. I think the time off is good for him and he will look much better. I think he can even catch Du Plessis and KO him, but I do think it will be a decision.
Julian Erosa, UFC featherweight: Adesanya gets it done. I think he will be too hard to hit and will point-fight his way to a decision.
***
Fighters picking Dricus Du Plessis: None.
Fighters picking Israel Adesanya: Damon Jackson, Steve Erceg, Kyle Nelson, Modestas Bukauskas, Steve Garcia, Brian Kelleher, Julian Erosa
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Dricus du Plessis Israel Adesanya UFC