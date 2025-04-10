UFC 314 | Pro fighters make their picks for Yair Rodriguez vs Patricio Pitbull

By Cole Shelton - April 10, 2025

On the main card of UFC 314, an intriguing featherweight bout goes down as Yair Rodriguez takes on Patricio Pitbull. Heading into the fight, Rodriguez is a -205 favorite, while the former Bellator champ-champ is a +158 underdog on FanDuel.

Yair Rodriguez, Patrico Pitbull

Ahead of the scrap, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro-fighters to get their predictions for the featherweight bout. The pros believe this will be a close fight, but the slight majority believe it will be Rodriguez edging out a decision.

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Yair Rodriguez vs Patricio Pitbull:

Chase Hooper, UFC lightweight: I’m going with Pitbull. I think he uses his wrestling to win a decision.

Jim Miller, UFC lightweight: I’m a fan of Yair, but Pitbull is super talented. I’ll say Yair, but it could go either way.

Davey Grant, UFC bantamweight: I think Yair Rodriguez. He will be too long for Pitbull, and the UFC experience will help him.

Youssef Zalal, UFC featherweight: I’m interested to see how Pitbull does in his first UFC fight. But, I think Yair Rodriguez gets the win and gets the decision win.

Modestas Bukauskas, UFC lightweight: I’m really looking forward to this fight. I think it can go either way. I’ll be interested to see how Pitbull will do in his debut, but I do think Pitbull can wrestle Rodriguez and will get the win that way.

Vince Morales, UFC bantamweight: That fight is interesting. I think Yair though, he has the UFC experience and size advantage here.

Julian Erosa, UFC featherweight: I have to go with Pitbull. Yair doesn’t seem as good as he once was, and Pitbull is gonna come in with a chip on his shoulder.

Fighters picking Yair Rodriguez: Jim Miller, Davey Grant, Vince Morales, Youssef Zalal

Fighters picking Patricio Pitbull: Chase Hooper, Modestas Bukauskas, Julian Erosa

ICYMI: Fighters also made their picks for Alexander Volkanovski vs Diego Lopes title fight and Michael Chandler vs Paddy Pimblett.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Patricio "Pitbull" Freire UFC Yair Rodriguez

Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor says he's "interested" in Paddy Pimblett vs Michael Chandler at UFC 314 as he teases a comeback

Cole Shelton - April 10, 2025
Max Holloway, UFC, MMA, UFC 314, Alexander Volkanovski, Diego Lopes
Diego Lopes

Max Holloway makes prediction for UFC 314 main event: 'Only two ways' it can go

BJ Penn Staff - April 10, 2025

Max Holloway has made his prediction for the UFC 314 main event.

Patricio
UFC

Patricio Pitbull admits fighting for the UFC feels 'different’ than Bellator

BJ Penn Staff - April 10, 2025

There are a lot of reasons to be excited for this Saturday’s UFC 314 card in Miami. For hardcore fans, one of the most anticipated features of the card will be the UFC debut of Bellator legend Patricio Pitbull.

Jim Miller, UFC, MMA
UFC

MMA legend Jim Miller made a special request for his final UFC fights

BJ Penn Staff - April 10, 2025

Jim Miller will return to action against Chase Hooper at UFC 314 this Saturday in Miami. While the two lightweights will meet in one of the first bouts of the night, the stands inside the host Kaseya Center should be full of fans by they time they enter the cage.

Conor McGregor, UFC, MMA, Mauricio Ruffy
Mauricio Ruffy

Rising UFC contender wants Conor McGregor to help him ‘put an end to Islam Makhachev’

BJ Penn Staff - April 10, 2025

UFC lightweight prospect Mauricio Ruffy has his eyes on Islam Makhachev and the lightweight title. He is still not quite in title contention yet, but when he gets there, he plans to ask Conor McGregor for help beating the Russian.

Israel Adesanya

Israel Adesanya shares shocking prediction for UFC 314 main card fight

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 10, 2025
Jon Jones
Jon Jones

Jon Jones' UFC rival reignites beef amid heated argument over their first fight

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 10, 2025

Jon Jones’ beef with a former rival is alive and well.

Alexander Volkanovski
UFC

Alexander Volkanovski not worried about title 'curse' ahead of UFC 314

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 10, 2025

Alexander Volkanovski plans on defying the odds to become a two-time UFC Featherweight Champion.

Michael Chandler, Patricio Pitbull
Patricio "Pitbull" Freire

Patricio Pitbull decides to end Michael Chandler feud following recent apology

Harry Kettle - April 10, 2025

UFC newcomer Patricio Pitbull has decided to put an end to his rivalry with Michael Chandler following a recent apology.

Leon Edwards
UFC

Leon Edwards breaks silence following UFC London defeat against Sean Brady

Harry Kettle - April 10, 2025

Former UFC champion Leon Edwards has broken his silence following his lopsided defeat at the hands of Sean Brady.