UFC 314 | Pro fighters make their picks for Yair Rodriguez vs Patricio Pitbull

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Yair Rodriguez vs Patricio Pitbull:

Chase Hooper, UFC lightweight: I’m going with Pitbull. I think he uses his wrestling to win a decision.

Jim Miller, UFC lightweight: I’m a fan of Yair, but Pitbull is super talented. I’ll say Yair, but it could go either way.

Davey Grant, UFC bantamweight: I think Yair Rodriguez. He will be too long for Pitbull, and the UFC experience will help him.

Youssef Zalal, UFC featherweight: I’m interested to see how Pitbull does in his first UFC fight. But, I think Yair Rodriguez gets the win and gets the decision win.

Modestas Bukauskas, UFC lightweight: I’m really looking forward to this fight. I think it can go either way. I’ll be interested to see how Pitbull will do in his debut, but I do think Pitbull can wrestle Rodriguez and will get the win that way.

Vince Morales, UFC bantamweight: That fight is interesting. I think Yair though, he has the UFC experience and size advantage here.

Julian Erosa, UFC featherweight: I have to go with Pitbull. Yair doesn’t seem as good as he once was, and Pitbull is gonna come in with a chip on his shoulder.

