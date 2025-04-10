UFC 314 | Pro fighters make their picks for Yair Rodriguez vs Patricio Pitbull
On the main card of UFC 314, an intriguing featherweight bout goes down as Yair Rodriguez takes on Patricio Pitbull. Heading into the fight, Rodriguez is a -205 favorite, while the former Bellator champ-champ is a +158 underdog on FanDuel.
Ahead of the scrap, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro-fighters to get their predictions for the featherweight bout. The pros believe this will be a close fight, but the slight majority believe it will be Rodriguez edging out a decision.
BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Yair Rodriguez vs Patricio Pitbull:
Chase Hooper, UFC lightweight: I’m going with Pitbull. I think he uses his wrestling to win a decision.
Jim Miller, UFC lightweight: I’m a fan of Yair, but Pitbull is super talented. I’ll say Yair, but it could go either way.
Davey Grant, UFC bantamweight: I think Yair Rodriguez. He will be too long for Pitbull, and the UFC experience will help him.
Youssef Zalal, UFC featherweight: I’m interested to see how Pitbull does in his first UFC fight. But, I think Yair Rodriguez gets the win and gets the decision win.
Modestas Bukauskas, UFC lightweight: I’m really looking forward to this fight. I think it can go either way. I’ll be interested to see how Pitbull will do in his debut, but I do think Pitbull can wrestle Rodriguez and will get the win that way.
Vince Morales, UFC bantamweight: That fight is interesting. I think Yair though, he has the UFC experience and size advantage here.
Julian Erosa, UFC featherweight: I have to go with Pitbull. Yair doesn’t seem as good as he once was, and Pitbull is gonna come in with a chip on his shoulder.
Fighters picking Yair Rodriguez: Jim Miller, Davey Grant, Vince Morales, Youssef Zalal
Fighters picking Patricio Pitbull: Chase Hooper, Modestas Bukauskas, Julian Erosa
