Ilia Topuria shoots down the idea of rematching Alexander Volkanovski in Australia: “I’m the champion”
Ilia Topuria says if he rematches Alexander Volkanovski it will not be in Australia as ‘The Great’ wants.
The UFC is returning to Sydney in February and Volkanovski says he wants to return on that card and fight for the title. However, should Topuria beat Max Holloway at UFC 308 and defend his belt, he says he won’t be going to Australia to defend his belt.
“Listen, if that makes him feel happy, him thinking that maybe I would go to Australia, that’s okay. But in myself, that’s never gonna happen,” Topuria said at UFC 308 media day. “I’m the champion and if you wanna fight for a title again, it has to be Madrid instead of fighting in Australia in front of your people. Why I would give you that advantage?”
Topuria does make a fair point that he is the champion, so why would he go into enemy territory. But, we have seen other champions go into enemy territory before as Islam Makhachev went to Australia to face Volkanovski.
But, before any of that talk can happen about going to Australia, Ilia Topuria needs to beat Max Holloway on Saturday at UFC 308, which is easier said than done.
Alexander Volkanovski shares prediction for Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway
Although Ilia Topuria says he won’t be going to Australia to rematch Alexander Volkanovski, the former champ doesn’t think that will be an issue. Instead, Volkanovski believes Holloway will pull off the upset win on Saturday and become the new featherweight champ.
“He’s a heavy puncher, he does have good grappling, he used to be Greco Roman but I do think that Max’s takedown defense is going to be too much – if he does try to take him down, I don’t think he’ll have any success. I do think it’ll be on the hands. Max is gonna know that he can’t just sit in the pocket with someone like Ilia Topuria,” Volkanovski said on Fox Sports Australia.
“I think he’ll be able to outwork him from the outside and five rounds with Max Holloway isn’t easy, especially if you’re a pop and rocker looking for that power (punch) Look, he might catch him, but I think it’s going to be a long and hard night for Topuria and that’s not me knocking the guy, it’s just I’ve fought Max three times, and I know how good the guy is. I know how you need to prepare for that guy,” Volkanovski added.
Should Holloway beat Topuria as Volkanovski predicts, it could lead to a fourth fight between Holloway and Volkanovski.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Alex Volkanovski Ilia Topuria UFC