Ilia Topuria shoots down the idea of rematching Alexander Volkanovski in Australia: “I’m the champion”

Ilia Topuria says if he rematches Alexander Volkanovski it will not be in Australia as ‘The Great’ wants.

The UFC is returning to Sydney in February and Volkanovski says he wants to return on that card and fight for the title. However, should Topuria beat Max Holloway at UFC 308 and defend his belt, he says he won’t be going to Australia to defend his belt.

“Listen, if that makes him feel happy, him thinking that maybe I would go to Australia, that’s okay. But in myself, that’s never gonna happen,” Topuria said at UFC 308 media day. “I’m the champion and if you wanna fight for a title again, it has to be Madrid instead of fighting in Australia in front of your people. Why I would give you that advantage?”

Topuria does make a fair point that he is the champion, so why would he go into enemy territory. But, we have seen other champions go into enemy territory before as Islam Makhachev went to Australia to face Volkanovski.

But, before any of that talk can happen about going to Australia, Ilia Topuria needs to beat Max Holloway on Saturday at UFC 308, which is easier said than done.