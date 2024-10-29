Doctor explains why Conor McGregor was “Justified” for UFC 303 pullout after pinky toe injury

Dr. Brian Sutterer defends Conor McGregor against critics of UFC 303 pullout

During an interview on The Ariel Helwani Show, Dr. Brian Sutterer was asked about McGregor’s withdrawal from UFC 303.

“No [I wasn’t surprised] because of the time point he’s at in his career,” Sutterer said of McGregor’s toe injury. “I think he’s at a stage where his next fight is extremely important, if there is a next fight. So I can absolutely understand him not wanting to go into a fight somewhat compromised. I mean yes, it’s a pinky toe, but still. You’re putting all that weight on the outside of that toe and it’s going to hurt…

“And if your foot hurts to the point where you can’t adequately defend yourself, perform at a high level, no one cares about your pinky toe if he ends up losing that fight. So I 100 percent understand, I think it was justified. If it was a different situation though where a fighter had one chance only, then it would be safe. There’s a difference between things that are safe to try to fight through, and things that could cause pain and potentially hinder you.”

Typically, a broken pinky toe fully heals within a few weeks. But four months after the injury, McGregor has yet to reschedule his anticipated fighting comeback.

While McGregor remains focused on a UFC return, he hinted at a potential retirement in a since-deleted tweet. McGregor is still staying in shape in hopes of righting the wrongs of his recent UFC losing skid.