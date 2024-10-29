Doctor explains why Conor McGregor was “Justified” for UFC 303 pullout after pinky toe injury

By Curtis Calhoun - October 29, 2024

A renowned medical expert has weighed in on Conor McGregor’s shocking withdrawal from his planned UFC comeback after suffering a pinky toe injury.

Conor McGregor

McGregor was supposed to face Michael Chandler in his long-awaited return at UFC 303 in Las Vegas. But, just weeks before the marquee event, McGregor withdrew from the contest after suffering a toe injury during his camp.

After the reasoning behind McGregor’s withdrawal was finally revealed, many criticized the UFC superstar for pulling out due to a minor injury. This was the first time in his UFC career that McGregor withdrew from a fight after suffering a medical setback.

While many are quick to mock McGregor, one prominent doctor believes the Irish superstar made the correct decision to postpone his comeback.

Dr. Brian Sutterer defends Conor McGregor against critics of UFC 303 pullout

During an interview on The Ariel Helwani Show, Dr. Brian Sutterer was asked about McGregor’s withdrawal from UFC 303.

“No [I wasn’t surprised] because of the time point he’s at in his career,” Sutterer said of McGregor’s toe injury. “I think he’s at a stage where his next fight is extremely important, if there is a next fight. So I can absolutely understand him not wanting to go into a fight somewhat compromised. I mean yes, it’s a pinky toe, but still. You’re putting all that weight on the outside of that toe and it’s going to hurt…

“And if your foot hurts to the point where you can’t adequately defend yourself, perform at a high level, no one cares about your pinky toe if he ends up losing that fight. So I 100 percent understand, I think it was justified. If it was a different situation though where a fighter had one chance only, then it would be safe. There’s a difference between things that are safe to try to fight through, and things that could cause pain and potentially hinder you.”

Typically, a broken pinky toe fully heals within a few weeks. But four months after the injury, McGregor has yet to reschedule his anticipated fighting comeback.

While McGregor remains focused on a UFC return, he hinted at a potential retirement in a since-deleted tweet. McGregor is still staying in shape in hopes of righting the wrongs of his recent UFC losing skid.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Conor McGregor UFC

Related

Jon Jones

Jon Jones "Extends his thanks" after plea deal reached in Albuquerque assault case

Curtis Calhoun - October 29, 2024
Ilia Topuria, Alexander Volkanovski UFC 298
Ilia Topuria

Alexander Volkanovski believes Ilia Topuria could KO Islam Makhachev if he tries champ-champ status

Cole Shelton - October 29, 2024

Alexander Volkanovski believes that Ilia Topuria could become a champ-champ if he tries to.

Ilia Topuria UFC 298
Matt Brown

Ilia Topuria should be 2024 'Fighter of the Year,' says former UFC veteran Matt Brown

Fernando Quiles - October 29, 2024

Former UFC veteran Matt Brown believes Ilia Topuria should be a lock for the 2024 “Fighter of the Year.”

Jon Jones, Stipe Miocic
Stipe Miocic

UFC 309: ‘Jones vs. Miocic’ Fight Card and Start Times

Harry Kettle - October 29, 2024

It’s almost time to head back to the Big Apple as we prepare for UFC 309 in New York City, headlined by Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic.

Dricus Du Plessis Khamzat Chimaev
Khamzat Chimaev

UFC champion Dricus du Plessis expresses interest in fighting Khamzat Chimaev next: “I can’t wait to take your 0”

Harry Kettle - October 29, 2024

UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis has expressed an interest in facing off against top challenger Khamzat Chimaev.

Jon Jones

UFC Edmonton to feature two rule changes including legalized 12-6 elbows

Harry Kettle - October 29, 2024
Sergei Pavlovich, Jairzinho Rozenstruik
Sergey Pavlovich

REPORT | Sergei Pavlovich vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik booked for UFC's return to Saudi Arabia

Curtis Calhoun - October 28, 2024

A Top 10 UFC heavyweight showdown between Sergei Pavlovich and Jairzinho Rozenstruik is reportedly set for the promotion’s return to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Ilia Topuria, Max Holloway, UFC 308
Khamzat Chimaev

What's next for the stars of UFC 308?

Cole Shelton - October 28, 2024

The UFC was in Abu Dhabi, Dubai on Saturday for a solid UFC 308 fight card.

Khabib Nurmagomedov, Umar Nurmagomedov
UFC

Khabib Nurmagomedov gives cousin Umar powerful advice regarding UFC title shot controversy: "Islam and I..."

Curtis Calhoun - October 28, 2024

UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov went through a similar delayed coronation to a world title shot as his cousin Umar Nurmagomedov now traverses.

Chael Sonnen, Sean Strickland, Khamzat Chimaev, Robert Whittaker
Khamzat Chimaev

Chael Sonnen shares "Nasty" text Sean Strickland sent him immediately after Khamzat Chimaev's win at UFC 308

Curtis Calhoun - October 28, 2024

Former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland sent a scathing message to Chael Sonnen aimed at UFC 308 winner Khamzat Chimaev immediately after his No. 1 contender fight.