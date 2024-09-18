Brian Ortega vows “to make some moves to get better” after UFC 306 loss

By Cole Shelton - September 18, 2024

Brian Ortega knows he has to make some moves if he is going to get better.

Brian Ortega, UFC 306

Ortega is coming off a clear-cut decision loss to Diego Lopes at UFC 306 on Saturday. Lopes dropped Ortega early, and the Brazilian cruised to a lopsided decision win. Following the loss, Ortega took to his Instagram story to share an update on his face and leg and said he knows he has to do something if he is going to improve.

“Thank you guys for all the messages. Face is a little bit swollen, lip is a little bit swollen. Obviously, the eye was crying for a bit, but it is what it is. I’ll be crying blood for a bit. Leg is swollen. I’m putting some cream on it with the machine. We’re good mentally, physically. Nothing is broken. Like I said, the prayer for me was just get me out of this fight without any surgery or things like that. We’re doing good. I did have some time to reflect obviously. I’ve got to make some moves to get better. That’s it. But I’m very thankful for you guys. The amount of love and support and messages. Thank you, guys, for real. To guys like me, it means a lot,” Ortega said on his Instagram story.

What exactly Brian Ortega will do to try and improve following his UFC 306 loss to Diego Lopes is unclear. But, luckily for ‘T-City’ is that he didn’t suffer any major injuries that won’t require any surgeries.

Brian Ortega planned on moving up to 155lbs

In the lead-up to his UFC 306 fight against Diego Lopes, Brian Ortega said he planned on going up to lightweight.

Ortega had hinted at going to lightweight before he was originally supposed to fight Lopes at UFC 303. So, despite him getting rebooked, he says he still plans on moving up in weight.

“1000 percent (lightweight is the goal). Because you got Topuria and Max fighting in October then after that you have whatever date they decide on next year to fight. So, it’s like a line to fight for the belt, and depending on how this fight goes this weekend it’s gonna determine whether the fans believe that I deserve another shot or not. Either or, my goal is to stay busy and if there’s nothing for me in the Featherweight division then I’ll move up,” Ortega said at UFC 306 media day.

Following the loss to Lopes, Ortega is now 16-4 and one NC as a pro. He’s currently 1-2 in his last three and 2-4 in his last six.

