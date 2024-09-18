Brian Ortega vows “to make some moves to get better” after UFC 306 loss

Brian Ortega knows he has to make some moves if he is going to get better.

Ortega is coming off a clear-cut decision loss to Diego Lopes at UFC 306 on Saturday. Lopes dropped Ortega early, and the Brazilian cruised to a lopsided decision win. Following the loss, Ortega took to his Instagram story to share an update on his face and leg and said he knows he has to do something if he is going to improve.

⚡️ Brian Ortega shows his damaged eye and swollen calf after Diego Lopes fight at UFC 306. Best wishes. pic.twitter.com/EwUTyVFD5O — Home of Fight (@Home_of_Fight) September 18, 2024

“Thank you guys for all the messages. Face is a little bit swollen, lip is a little bit swollen. Obviously, the eye was crying for a bit, but it is what it is. I’ll be crying blood for a bit. Leg is swollen. I’m putting some cream on it with the machine. We’re good mentally, physically. Nothing is broken. Like I said, the prayer for me was just get me out of this fight without any surgery or things like that. We’re doing good. I did have some time to reflect obviously. I’ve got to make some moves to get better. That’s it. But I’m very thankful for you guys. The amount of love and support and messages. Thank you, guys, for real. To guys like me, it means a lot,” Ortega said on his Instagram story.

What exactly Brian Ortega will do to try and improve following his UFC 306 loss to Diego Lopes is unclear. But, luckily for ‘T-City’ is that he didn’t suffer any major injuries that won’t require any surgeries.