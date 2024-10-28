Max Holloway issues statement following KO loss to Ilia Topuria at UFC 308: “We on our way to a new destination”

By Harry Kettle - October 28, 2024

Max Holloway has issued a statement following his dramatic knockout loss to Ilia Topuria at UFC 308.

Max Holloway punched by Ilia Topuria

As we know, Max Holloway lost to Ilia Topuria last weekend via knockout. He was beaten in the third round of what was a competitive affair, but in the end, it was Topuria who landed the killer blow. In doing so, he may well have put an end to Holloway’s featherweight title hopes once and for all.

RELATED: Max Holloway ponders permanent move to lightweight division: “What else is there to do?”

Now, it’s time for ‘Blessed’ to reflect after being stopped via TKO/KO for the first time in his career. Some believe he should try again at 145 pounds, but the majority like the idea of him moving up to lightweight on a permanent basis.

During a recent statement released on social media, Holloway himself hinted at what could be next for him in his career.

Holloway looks ahead after big loss

“Sometimes you get an highlight then sometimes you’re the highlight. This is why mma is the craziest sport in the world. Congrats to the El Matador. As to my family, friends and supporters, we good! The Blessed Express ain’t stopping here. We on our way to a new destination. Make sure you have your ticket, get excited. Thank you all for the love and support!”

They really don’t come much classier than Max Holloway. He always puts everything on the line and unfortunately, in this instance, he just came up a bit short – but at the age of 32, it still feels like there’s a lot left in the tank.

What do you believe should be next for Max Holloway in the world of mixed martial arts? Will we ever see him compete for a UFC world title again? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Ilia Topuria Max Holloway UFC

Related

Ilia Topuria, Conor McGregor

Ilia Topuria sends blunt warning to Conor McGregor amid deleted social media posts

Fernando Quiles - October 27, 2024
Khamzat Chimaev
Robert Whittaker

Khamzat Chimaev recalls when he knew Robert Whittaker was injured at UFC 308

Fernando Quiles - October 27, 2024

Khamzat Chimaev has revealed whether he knew he injured Robert Whittaker at UFC 308.

Conor McGregor and Ilia Topuria
Ilia Topuria

Conor McGregor reacts to Ilia Topuria's UFC 308 KO win over Max Holloway

Fernando Quiles - October 27, 2024

Conor McGregor has reacted to Ilia Topuria’s knockout victory over Max Holloway.

Daniel Cormier Ilia Topuria
Ilia Topuria

Daniel Cormier reveals hilarious chat with Ilia Topuria following UFC 308

Fernando Quiles - October 27, 2024

Daniel Cormier has shared what he told Ilia Topuria following their UFC 308 post-fight interview.

Ilia Topuria, UFC 308, Results, Max Holloway, UFC
Max Holloway

Ilia Topuria declares himself the new BMF champion

Harry Kettle - October 27, 2024

UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria has declared himself the new BMF king after defeating Max Holloway.

Francis Ngannou, Dana White, UFC, UFC 285

Dana White goes after Francis Ngannou once again

Harry Kettle - October 27, 2024
Robert Whittaker UFC 308 Loss
UFC

Robert Whittaker issues statement following gnarly UFC 308 loss to Khamzat Chimaev

Fernando Quiles - October 27, 2024

Robert Whittaker has provided an update following his first-round submission loss to Khamzat Chimaev.

Max Holloway punched by Ilia Topuria
UFC

Max Holloway ponders permanent move to lightweight division: "What else is there to do?"

Fernando Quiles - October 27, 2024

Max Holloway might be on the move back to 155 pounds, and it could be permanent.

Ilia Topuria, UFC 308, Bonus, Max Holloway, UFC
UFC

UFC 308 Bonus Report: Ilia Topuria one of five fighters to take home an extra $50k

Chris Taylor - October 26, 2024

The Octagon returned to Abu Dhabi for today’s UFC 308 event and five fighters ended up walking home with performance bonuses.

Ilia Topuria and Max Holloway
Max Holloway

Pros react after Ilia Topuria KO's Max Holloway at UFC 308

Chris Taylor - October 26, 2024

Today’s UFC 308 event was headlined by a men’s featherweight title fight featuring Ilia Topuria taking on Max Holloway.