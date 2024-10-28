Max Holloway issues statement following KO loss to Ilia Topuria at UFC 308: “We on our way to a new destination”

Max Holloway has issued a statement following his dramatic knockout loss to Ilia Topuria at UFC 308.

As we know, Max Holloway lost to Ilia Topuria last weekend via knockout. He was beaten in the third round of what was a competitive affair, but in the end, it was Topuria who landed the killer blow. In doing so, he may well have put an end to Holloway’s featherweight title hopes once and for all.

Now, it’s time for ‘Blessed’ to reflect after being stopped via TKO/KO for the first time in his career. Some believe he should try again at 145 pounds, but the majority like the idea of him moving up to lightweight on a permanent basis.

During a recent statement released on social media, Holloway himself hinted at what could be next for him in his career.