Max Holloway issues statement following KO loss to Ilia Topuria at UFC 308: “We on our way to a new destination”
Max Holloway has issued a statement following his dramatic knockout loss to Ilia Topuria at UFC 308.
As we know, Max Holloway lost to Ilia Topuria last weekend via knockout. He was beaten in the third round of what was a competitive affair, but in the end, it was Topuria who landed the killer blow. In doing so, he may well have put an end to Holloway’s featherweight title hopes once and for all.
Now, it’s time for ‘Blessed’ to reflect after being stopped via TKO/KO for the first time in his career. Some believe he should try again at 145 pounds, but the majority like the idea of him moving up to lightweight on a permanent basis.
During a recent statement released on social media, Holloway himself hinted at what could be next for him in his career.
Sometimes you get an highlight then sometimes you’re the highlight. This is why mma is the craziest sport in the world. Congrats to the El Matador. As to my family, friends and supporters, we good! The Blessed Express ain’t stopping here. We on our way to a new destination. Make… pic.twitter.com/R0HpYdxSCI
— Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) October 27, 2024
Holloway looks ahead after big loss
“Sometimes you get an highlight then sometimes you’re the highlight. This is why mma is the craziest sport in the world. Congrats to the El Matador. As to my family, friends and supporters, we good! The Blessed Express ain’t stopping here. We on our way to a new destination. Make sure you have your ticket, get excited. Thank you all for the love and support!”
They really don’t come much classier than Max Holloway. He always puts everything on the line and unfortunately, in this instance, he just came up a bit short – but at the age of 32, it still feels like there’s a lot left in the tank.
What do you believe should be next for Max Holloway in the world of mixed martial arts? Will we ever see him compete for a UFC world title again? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!
