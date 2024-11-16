Shavkat Rakhmonov expresses his “disappointment” in the welterweight division after booking Ian Machado Garry for UFC 310, ‘The Future’ responds

Shavkat Rakhmonov has expressed his disappointment at how the welterweight division has acted in the wake of his Belal Muhammad fight getting canceled.

For the longest time, Shavkat Rakhmonov has been seen as the boogeyman at welterweight. Nobody wants to fight him and understandably so, given his incredible record and skillset. He is 18-0 and every single win he’s picked up has come as a result of a finish.

RELATED: Shavkat Rakhmonov to face Ian Machado Garry in UFC 310 co-main event slot

After his title showdown with Belal Muhammad fell apart, the UFC needed to find a replacement. There were rumors flying around of a potential interim title fight but instead, it’ll be a number one contender fight at UFC 310. Rakhmonov will now face Ian Machado Garry, another undefeated prospect who is stepping up on short notice in order to try and prove himself against the best of the best.

Nobody knows how this fight is going to go. With that being said, both men have a lot of thoughts on the rest of the division, as seen in the following exchange.

I’m very disappointed in our division. Belal, Leon, Colby, Kamaru, Jack, Sean – you’ve all let fans down. The only one who backed up his words is Ian, and I respect that. But make no mistake, @iangarryMMA – I’m coming for your 0 and will fight for the belt after https://t.co/eE3Ps8aCoj — Shavkat “Nomad” Rakhmonov (@Rakhmonov1994) November 16, 2024