Shavkat Rakhmonov expresses his “disappointment” in the welterweight division after booking Ian Machado Garry for UFC 310, ‘The Future’ responds

By Harry Kettle - November 16, 2024

Shavkat Rakhmonov has expressed his disappointment at how the welterweight division has acted in the wake of his Belal Muhammad fight getting canceled.

Shavkat Rakhmonov

For the longest time, Shavkat Rakhmonov has been seen as the boogeyman at welterweight. Nobody wants to fight him and understandably so, given his incredible record and skillset. He is 18-0 and every single win he’s picked up has come as a result of a finish.

RELATED: Shavkat Rakhmonov to face Ian Machado Garry in UFC 310 co-main event slot

After his title showdown with Belal Muhammad fell apart, the UFC needed to find a replacement. There were rumors flying around of a potential interim title fight but instead, it’ll be a number one contender fight at UFC 310. Rakhmonov will now face Ian Machado Garry, another undefeated prospect who is stepping up on short notice in order to try and prove himself against the best of the best.

Nobody knows how this fight is going to go. With that being said, both men have a lot of thoughts on the rest of the division, as seen in the following exchange.

Rakhmonov and Machado Garry express welterweight frustration

Rakhmonov: “I’m very disappointed in our division. Belal, Leon, Colby, Kamaru, Jack, Sean – you’ve all let fans down. The only one who backed up his words is Ian, and I respect that. But make no mistake, @iangarryMMA – I’m coming for your 0 and will fight for the belt after”

Machado Garry: “I agree this division is very disappointing – but you and I knew this day would come, let’s go put on a show…”

If you had to pick, who do you believe will get the win when Shavkat Rakhmonov and Ian Machado Garry collide? Do you expect it to be one of the most exciting fights of the year? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Shavkat Rakhmonov UFC

Related

Joaquin Buckley, Colby Covington

Colby Covington replaces Ian Machado Garry to face Joaquin Buckley at UFC Tampa

Harry Kettle - November 16, 2024
Shavkat Rakhmonov and Ian Machado Garry
Shavkat Rakhmonov

Shavkat Rakhmonov to face Ian Machado Garry in UFC 310 co-main event slot

Harry Kettle - November 16, 2024

Shavkat Rakhmonov is set to face Ian Machado Garry in the co-main event of UFC 310, UFC president Dana White has announced.

Jon Jones and Dana White
Jon Jones

Dana White lays out a plan for Jon Jones to get Alex Pereira fight after UFC 309

Cole Shelton - November 15, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White sees a way where Jon Jones does fight Alex Pereira.

Jon Jones, Daniel Cormier
Jon Jones

VIDEO | Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier share a cordial back-and-forth ahead of UFC 309

Curtis Calhoun - November 15, 2024

Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier may never be friends after their heated UFC rivalry, but their cordiality is improving over time.

Jon Jones, Stipe Miocic
Jon Jones

Daniel Cormier reveals Stipe Miocic was heated backstage following press conference with Jon Jones: "He was so mad"

Josh Evanoff - November 15, 2024

According to UFC commentator Daniel Cormier, Stipe Miocic was pretty frustrated after his face-off with Jon Jones.

Stipe Miocic

Dana White believes everybody is "overlooking" Stipe Miocic at UFC 309

Cole Shelton - November 15, 2024
Paul Craig
Paul Craig

Paul Craig explains why he doesn't think Bo Nickal will shoot for takedowns at UFC 309: 'It's a silly move for him'

Fernando Quiles - November 15, 2024

Paul Craig isn’t convinced that Bo Nickal will be shooting for takedowns this Saturday.

Jon Jones Stipe Miocic
Stipe Miocic

Jon Jones reveals why he refused to shake Stipe Miocic's hand during final UFC 309 pre-fight presser

Fernando Quiles - November 15, 2024

Jon Jones has explained why he refused to shake Stipe Miocic’s hand at the final UFC 309 pre-fight press conference.

Jon Jones weigh-in
UFC

UFC 309 weigh-in results: Title fight official, one bout avoids cancellation following scale fail

Fernando Quiles - November 15, 2024

The UFC 309 weigh-ins are in the books, and the main event title fight is official.

Charles Oliveira, Ilia Topuria
Ilia Topuria

Charles Oliveira cautions Ilia Topuria against moving up to lightweight: “This is a very tough division”

Harry Kettle - November 15, 2024

Charles Oliveira has cautioned Ilia Topuria against moving up to lightweight as he continues to shine at featherweight.