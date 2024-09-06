Michael Page teases future middleweight move after “cleaning out” welterweight: “There’s some fun fights”

By Josh Evanoff - September 6, 2024

UFC welterweight contender Michael Page is already eyeing a move up in weight.

Michael Page

The man known to fans simply as ‘Venom’ has been out of the cage since June. At UFC 303, the former Bellator met Ian Garry in his second promotional appearance. While ‘The Future’ hoped to meet Colby Covington at the event, ‘Chaos’ rejected the bout and Michael Page stepped up.

Despite outstriking the young Irishman on the feet, Garry used his grappling to score a unanimous decision victory. Since then, Michael Page hasn’t discussed a return to the cage. However, on his YouTube channel earlier this week, the welterweight contender did exactly that.

There, Michael Page revealed his plans to return to the cage next year. On his YouTube channel, the British fighter stated that he would clean out the welterweight division upon his return. However, after doing that, Page wants to move to 185 pounds.

UFC welterweight contender Michael Page reveals plans for future middleweight move

Responding to a fan question, the British contender stated that there are multiple fun matchups for himself. While he believes that he might need to add a little weight for the move, it’s something he’s thought a lot about. After cleaning out 170 pounds next year, 185 pounds is next for Page.

“One- hundred percent, there’s a lot of matchups up there.” Michael Page stated on his YouTube channel when asked about moving to middleweight. “I’ve definitely thought about it, and I can definitely see myself doing it. In all honesty, it makes it ten times easier to not have to cut as much weight. So, there’s that. [But] obviously, the guys up there are going to be naturally bigger than me.”

He continued, “… So, definitely some fun fights [up there]. Once I’ve sorted out a few things, watch this space next year, seriously. I’m really focused on correcting this space. Next year, I’m going to come back, and I’m looking to clear out the welterweight division. Then yeah, you’ll probably see me go up as well… There are some fun fights.”

What do you make of these comments from the UFC welterweight contender? Do you want to see Michael Page move to 185 pounds?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

