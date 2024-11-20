Chris Weidman vs. Eryk Anders added to UFC 310 in December following sudden fight cancelation

By Josh Evanoff - November 20, 2024

Former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman will meet Eryk Anders next month.

Chris Weidman

‘The All-American’ hasn’t been seen in the cage since a controversial April win over Bruno Silva. Despite the Brazilian’s post-fight appeal citing several eyepokes from Chris Weidman, the former UFC champion emerged with a technical decision win. Following the victory, he booked a fight with longtime middleweight Eryk Anders.

For his part, ‘Ya Boi’ is fresh off a unanimous decision victory over Jamie Pickett in March. Chris Weidman and Eryk Anders were originally slated to face off at UFC 309 over the weekend in New York City. However, due to a medical issue involving the former football player, the fight was canceled just hours beforehand.

Well, it hasn’t taken long for the two to be re-booked. Earlier today, the promotion took to X to announce Chris Weidman vs. Eryk Anders for UFC 310 next month. According to the brief post, the two will meet at a 195-pound catchweight, instead of middleweight. Given the short-notice nature of the re-booking, the catchweight comes as no surprise.

Chris Weidman vs. Eryk Anders added to UFC 310 in December

With the addition of Chris Weidman vs. Eryk Anders, the UFC 310 card is getting yet another boost. Over the last month or so, the pay-per-view event has been completely rebuilt. While Belal Muhammad vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov was initially set for the headliner, ‘Remember The Name’ withdrew due to injury.

As a result, a flyweight title fight between Alexandre Pantoja and Kai Asakura was bumped up to the main event. In the co-main event, Rakhmonov will meet short-notice replacement Ian Machado Garry. ‘The Future ‘was originally slated to meet Joaquin Buckley next month in Tampa, but instead signed a deal to face ‘Nomad’.

Furthermore, the UFC 310 card also added other matchups including Bryce Mitchell vs. Kron Gracie, and Themba Gorimbo vs. Vicente Luque earlier this month. With the addition of Chris Weidman vs. Eryk Anders, the company’s last pay-per-view of the year continues to grow.

What do you make of this UFC fight announcement? Who do you have winning? Chris Weidman or Eryk Anders?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

