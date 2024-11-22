Alexander Volkanovski shuts down talks of fighting Diego Lopes

Former UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski has shut down talks of him fighting Diego Lopes.

Lopes has called out Volkanovski and has expressed interest in fighting him for an interim title or a No. 1 contender. However, Volkanovski says he has no interest as he’s focused on fighting Ilia Topuria for the belt.

🚨 Alexander Volkanovski provides an update on his next fight and shuts down rumors of a fight with Diego Lopes: “Obviously, we’re fighting for the title… there’s no talks of [me fighting Diego Lopes] at all.” 🎥 @alexvolkanovski #UFC #MMApic.twitter.com/Rf2KAPtPNz — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) November 21, 2024

“I don’t know where that sort of [came] from.” Volkanovski said on his YouTube channel. “I think the fact that he’s obviously said, ‘Let’s do it in Sydney,’ I think people just ran with that. There’s no talks to that at all. You never know, right? But, yeah, obviously we’re going to fight for the title so that’s where we’re mainly going to focus, but we’ll see what happens. There is definitely nothing locked in.”

With Volkanovski saying his next fight will be against Topuria, it’s uncertain when that fight will be.