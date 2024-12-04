Ian Machado Garry admits Shavkat Rakhmonov submitted him in training ahead of UFC 310 meeting: “Do it on Saturday”

By Josh Evanoff - December 4, 2024

UFC welterweight contender Ian Machado Garry is giving his side of sparring with Shavkat Rakhmonov.

Ian Machado Garry

‘The Future’ is slated to return to the octagon in the co-main event of UFC 310 on Saturday. Back for the first time since defeating Michael ‘Venom’ Page in June, Ian Machado Garry will meet the undefeated Shavkat Rakhmonov. The bout came together on short notice for both men, as ‘Nomad’ was originally set to challenge welterweight champion Belal Muhammad on Saturday.

However, the Irishman jumped at the opportunity after the champion withdrew. In the build to UFC 310, Ian Machado Garry has discussed his time sparring with Shavkat Rakhmonov at length. According to the Irishman, that time spent training with the unbeaten welterweight has given him confidence. Furthermore, a video emerged of one of their sparring sessions this week.

However, Shavkat Rakhmonov took issue with the video’s release. According to ‘Nomad’, the video left out the ending, when he took down and submitted Ian Machado Garry. In an interview with Ariel Helwani earlier this week, Rakhmonov took the Irishman to task, for the video’s release, as well as the selective editing.

RELATED: JORGE MASVIDAL REVEALS HIS UFC RETURN IS SET FOR APRIL IN MIAMI: “I WILL BE BACK!”

Ian Machado Garry reflects on time sparring with UFC 310 foe Shavkat Rakhmonov

Speaking in a recent interview with Talksport, Ian Machado Garry responded to Shavkat Rakhmonov. There, ‘The Future’ confirmed that he was submitted by the undefeated welterweight in training. However, Garry challenged Rakhmonov to do that on Saturday, adding that sparring is different from actual fighting.

“Look, if he’s hanging onto something like that from training two or three years ago, do it on Saturday night. Do it under all the bright lights.” Ian Machado Garry stated, when asked about Shavkat Rakhmonov’s recent comments. “Do it when it matters most. Let’s see if you can do it. I can promise you now, he’s not ready for the speed and beauty.”

He continued, “…Yes, [I tapped out], it’s training. Dude, if I told you about all the people I’ve absolutely burned and choked in training, you’d say I’m the best fighter in the world already. But the truth is, we’re all learning. We’re all practicing in training… If he wants to hold onto anything from two or three years ago, then hold onto it. But I promise to you, I’m a different beast now.”

What do you make of these comments from the UFC welterweight? Do you think Ian Machado Garry will beat Shavkat Rakhmonov on Saturday?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Ian Garry Shavkat Rakhmonov UFC

Related

Bryce Mitchell, UFC, MMA

UFC featherweight Bryce Mitchell explains why he doesn’t believe in seat belts

BJ Penn Staff - December 4, 2024
Jon Jones
Francis Ngannou

Dana White shoots down Turki Alalshikh's talk of Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou: "Absolutely not"

Josh Evanoff - December 4, 2024

UFC President Dana White has again shot down talk of Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou.

Islam Makhachev Ilia Topuria
Islam Makhachev

Islam Makhachev downplays future fight against fellow UFC champion Ilia Topuria: "What will that do for me?"

Josh Evanoff - December 4, 2024

UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev isn’t very interested in facing Ilia Topuria.

Jon Jones, Floyd Mayweather
Jon Anik

UFC commentator argues Jon Jones has "already pushed himself beyond" Floyd Mayweather

BJ Penn Staff - December 4, 2024

Jon Jones has already achieve more as a professional fighter than boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr., according to UFC commentator Jon Anik.

Alexandre Pantoja, Kai Asakura
UFC

UFC 310 | Pro fighters make their picks for Alexandre Pantoja vs Kai Asakura title fight

Cole Shelton - December 4, 2024

In the main event of UFC 310 on Saturday at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada the flyweight title is up for grabs as Alexandre Pantoja takes on UFC newcomer Kai Asakura. Heading into the fight, Pantoja is a -280 favorite while the challenger is a +210 underdog on FanDuel.

Shavkat Rakhmonov Ian Machado Garry

Vicente Luque offers UFC 310 prediction for Shavkat Rakhmonov vs. Ian Machado Garry

Fernando Quiles - December 4, 2024
Ian Machado Garry
Shavkat Rakhmonov

Ian Machado Garry thinks rematch with Shavkat Rakhmonov is inevitable: 'We're gonna end up having success continuously'

Fernando Quiles - December 4, 2024

Ian Machado Garry doesn’t believe UFC 310 will be the last time he shares the Octagon with Shavkat Rakhmonov.

Jon Jones
Jon Jones

Coach explains why Jon Jones fight would be 'tough' for Tom Aspinall: 'It’s not a matchup that scares us at all'

Fernando Quiles - December 4, 2024

Jon Jones’ striking coach believes Tom Aspinall would face problems against his fighter.

Jon Jones
UFC

Jon Jones thanks fans as speculation over his future continues

Harry Kettle - December 4, 2024

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones has thanked fans in the midst of great speculation over his future.

Alex Pereira
UFC

Alex Pereira shows off incredible mansion he's purchased for his parents

Harry Kettle - December 4, 2024

UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira has showcased the incredible mansion he has bought for his parents.