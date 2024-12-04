Ian Machado Garry admits Shavkat Rakhmonov submitted him in training ahead of UFC 310 meeting: “Do it on Saturday”

UFC welterweight contender Ian Machado Garry is giving his side of sparring with Shavkat Rakhmonov.

‘The Future’ is slated to return to the octagon in the co-main event of UFC 310 on Saturday. Back for the first time since defeating Michael ‘Venom’ Page in June, Ian Machado Garry will meet the undefeated Shavkat Rakhmonov. The bout came together on short notice for both men, as ‘Nomad’ was originally set to challenge welterweight champion Belal Muhammad on Saturday.

However, the Irishman jumped at the opportunity after the champion withdrew. In the build to UFC 310, Ian Machado Garry has discussed his time sparring with Shavkat Rakhmonov at length. According to the Irishman, that time spent training with the unbeaten welterweight has given him confidence. Furthermore, a video emerged of one of their sparring sessions this week.

However, Shavkat Rakhmonov took issue with the video’s release. According to ‘Nomad’, the video left out the ending, when he took down and submitted Ian Machado Garry. In an interview with Ariel Helwani earlier this week, Rakhmonov took the Irishman to task, for the video’s release, as well as the selective editing.

Ian Garry admits he was choked out by Shavkat Rakhmonov during training: “If he’s hanging on to something like that… do it on Saturday night… I’m gonna put a hole in his head on Saturday.” 😳 🎥 @talkSPORT #UFC310pic.twitter.com/KmrANWtHL1 — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) December 4, 2024

Ian Machado Garry reflects on time sparring with UFC 310 foe Shavkat Rakhmonov

Speaking in a recent interview with Talksport, Ian Machado Garry responded to Shavkat Rakhmonov. There, ‘The Future’ confirmed that he was submitted by the undefeated welterweight in training. However, Garry challenged Rakhmonov to do that on Saturday, adding that sparring is different from actual fighting.

“Look, if he’s hanging onto something like that from training two or three years ago, do it on Saturday night. Do it under all the bright lights.” Ian Machado Garry stated, when asked about Shavkat Rakhmonov’s recent comments. “Do it when it matters most. Let’s see if you can do it. I can promise you now, he’s not ready for the speed and beauty.”

He continued, “…Yes, [I tapped out], it’s training. Dude, if I told you about all the people I’ve absolutely burned and choked in training, you’d say I’m the best fighter in the world already. But the truth is, we’re all learning. We’re all practicing in training… If he wants to hold onto anything from two or three years ago, then hold onto it. But I promise to you, I’m a different beast now.”

What do you make of these comments from the UFC welterweight? Do you think Ian Machado Garry will beat Shavkat Rakhmonov on Saturday?