UFC featherweight Bryce Mitchell explains why he doesn’t believe in seat belts

By BJ Penn Staff - December 4, 2024

Bryce Mitchell would surely love to get his hands on a UFC belt, but the outspoken featherweight is apparently not a big fan of seat belts.

Bryce Mitchell, UFC, MMA

Speaking to the media ahead of his UFC 310 main card fight with fellow grappler Kron Gracie, Mitchell shared the surprising revelation that he doesn’t “believe in” seat belts.

“I think it’s just you get to choose if you want to wear a seatbelt,” he said. “The government doesn’t. They don’t wipe my ass for me, and they shouldn’t be able to tell me if I want to wear a seatbelt.

“I don’t personally ever wear a seatbelt. Growing up, my mom never wore one,” he added. “I just don’t believe in them. It’s not up to the government if I wear a seatbelt or not. That’s just my view on it and why I don’t wear ‘em.”

Mitchell said one of his main concerns about wearing a seat belt is that it would limit his mobility in an accident.

“I personally don’t like them because what if I need to jump out of the car and jump and roll? Nobody ever thinks about that,” he said.

While Mitchell is not a fan of seat belts himself, he did reveal that he buckles his young son Tucker in when they’re on the road.

“I strap my baby in,” he said. “Just don’t like wearing them. I like the maneuverability.”

Mitchell is known for his controversial opinions on a number of topics, but his skepticism of seat belts might just take the cake.

Bryce Mitchell returns at UFC 310

Mitchell’s UFC 310 fight with Gracie will mark his first Octagon appearance since he suffered a brutal knockout loss to Josh Emmett just under a year ago. Prior to that, he was riding a decision win over Dan Ige. He is currently ranked No. 13 at 145 pounds.

His opponent Kron Gracie has not fought since he suffered a lopsided decision loss to Charles Jourdain in May 2023. Before that, he lost a decision to Cub Swanson.

