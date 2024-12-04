Turki Alalshikh reveals options for Francis Ngannou’s next fight: “One in MMA and one in Boxing”

By Josh Evanoff - December 4, 2024

Saudi Arabian promoter Turki Alalshikh has opened up on what’s next for PFL champion Francis Ngannou.

Francis Ngannou, Turki Alalshikh

‘The Predator’ is fresh off his return to the cage earlier this year in Saudi Arabia. In October, Francis Ngannou competed in his first MMA fight in nearly three years against Renan Ferreira. Due to injuries, as well as a stint in the boxing ring, the former UFC champion hadn’t competed since a January 2022 win over Ciryl Gane.

In the end, it took less than a round for Francis Ngannou to dispatch of ‘Problema’. Following the knockout win, the newly crowned PFL Superfights heavyweight champion revealed interest in a fast turnaround. Following his PFL debut, Ngannou discussed plans for a return in the spring. However, no potential opponents have been linked to his next bout.

Well, it seems that Turki Alalshikh has a few matchups in mind for ‘The Predator’. The Saudi Arabian promoter has close ties with Francis Ngannou, having worked to promote his boxing matches with Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua. It’s also worth noting that the Saudi’s PIF has reportedly invested upwards of 100 million dollars into the PFL last year.

RELATED: REPORT | 48-YEAR-OLD WLADIMIR KLITSCHKO IN TALKS FOR BOXING RETURN, HOPES TO BECOME OLDEST HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION

Francis Ngannou

(via PFL MMA)

Turki Alalshikh reveals what’s next for PFL heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou

Speaking in a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, Turki Alalshikh revealed that there are multiple options for the heavyweight’s next bout. While the promoter didn’t name them all, he did show interest in booking Francis Ngannou vs. Deontay Wilder. ‘The Bronze Bomber’ called out the PFL star last month, having not competed since his June knockout loss to Zhilei Zhang.

“Why don’t we see [Francis] Ngannou against [Deontay] Wilder?” Turki Alalshikh stated in the interview with Ariel Helwani. “I need to sit with Wilder. In [just] two minutes, I can gauge his condition and determine if he’s ready or not. I don’t want to waste time and money anymore, I need to check first if he’s still got it.”

He continued, “We have a lot of business together. I have two options on the table for Francis: One in MMA and one in boxing. I want to discuss them with him.” (h/t MMA News)

What do you make of these comments about Francis Ngannou? Who do you want to see the PFL champion face next?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Francis Ngannou Professional Fighters League (PFL)

Jon Jones

Dana White shoots down Turki Alalshikh's talk of Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou: "Absolutely not"

Josh Evanoff - December 4, 2024
Dakota Ditcheva
Taila Santos

Dakota Ditcheva opens up on MMA future following PFL tournament win: "I'm not abandoning that belt just yet"

Josh Evanoff - December 2, 2024

Dakota Ditcheva has no plans of leaving the PFL for the UFC just yet.

Francis Ngannou, Andre Onana
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

Video | Andre Onana play fights with PFL champion Francis Ngannou at Old Trafford: “I demand a rematch”

Josh Evanoff - November 29, 2024

Manchester United star Andre Onana recently fought with PFL heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou.

PFL 10 Poster
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

2024 PFL World Championships Results and Highlights

Josh Evanoff - November 29, 2024

The PFL cage touched down in Saudi Arabia earlier today for their final card of 2024.

Dakota Ditcheva
Taila Santos

WATCH | Dakota Ditcheva bludgeons Taila Santos to secure stunning PFL title victory

Josh Evanoff - November 29, 2024

PFL flyweight Dakota Ditcheva has officially arrived with her win over Taila Santos.

Claressa Shields and Cris Cyborg

Cris Cyborg and Claressa Shields go back-and-forth over future boxing match: "Beat the s*it out of her!"

Josh Evanoff - November 27, 2024
Dakota Ditcheva
Taila Santos

Dakota Ditcheva laughs off "jealousy" from fellow PFL fighters regarding her popularity: "Make your fights exciting"

Josh Evanoff - November 27, 2024

PFL women’s flyweight contender Dakota Ditcheva is confident heading into her return.

Jon Jones
Jon Jones

Francis Ngannou says Jon Jones “doesn’t need” the Tom Aspinall fight: “There’s nothing that he’s going to make in that fight other than money”

BJ Penn Staff - November 25, 2024

Francis Ngannou doesn’t believe that Jon Jones needs to fight Tom Aspinall as talk of a potential superfight continues.

Mike Tyson Francis Ngannou
Boxing News

Francis Ngannou admits he was bothered by Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson: 'It just hurt me to see Mike there in that situation'

Fernando Quiles - November 20, 2024

Francis Ngannou admits he didn’t like seeing a 58-year-old Mike Tyson vulnerable against a far younger Jake Paul.

Deontay Wilder Francis Ngannou
Deontay Wilder

Francis Ngannou interested in restarting talks with Deontay Wilder after recent callout: "Nothing has changed"

Josh Evanoff - November 19, 2024

PFL heavyweight star Francis Ngannou is down to face Deontay Wilder in the boxing ring.