Nate Diaz and Islam Makhachev clash in backstage encounter

By Harry Kettle - December 7, 2024

Nate Diaz and Islam Makhachev were engaged in a confrontation backstage in Las Vegas last night.

Nate Diaz, Islam Makhachev

If there’s one thing we know to be true about Nate Diaz, it’s that he’s unpredictable. Throughout the course of his entire career, Diaz has made a point of making headlines. Whether it be his performances inside the cage or what he says and does outside of it, everyone knows him to be a wild card – and that’s proven to be the case once again.

RELATED: Islam Makhachev responds after Nate Diaz suggests Alexander Volkanovski “whooped” his ass at UFC 284

With Kron Gracie competing at UFC 310 and Islam Makhachev promoting his UFC 311 main event, there was always a chance things could go south. After all, Diaz has had a very public feud with that team dating back to a similar run-in he had with Khabib Nurmagomedov back in the day.

In footage filmed by ESPN, Diaz and Makhachev were involved in an altercation that featured water bottles being thrown and a lot of bad blood overflowing.

Diaz and Makhachev lock horns

As we know, Nate is no longer officially under contract with the Ultimate Fighting Championship. With that being said, he’s made more than enough appearances in recent years to indicate that he could come back one day. In this showdown with Islam and his team, Diaz was in his usual antagonistic mood, although it’s not clear what exactly started the back and forth.

Things never got too physical but given the people involved, it wouldn’t have been at all surprising to see things go awry.

Do you believe there is a chance we will see Islam Makhachev face Nate Diaz one day? If it did happen, how do you think it would play out and why? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Islam Makhachev Nate Diaz UFC

