Nate Diaz and Islam Makhachev clash in backstage encounter

Nate Diaz and Islam Makhachev were engaged in a confrontation backstage in Las Vegas last night.

If there’s one thing we know to be true about Nate Diaz, it’s that he’s unpredictable. Throughout the course of his entire career, Diaz has made a point of making headlines. Whether it be his performances inside the cage or what he says and does outside of it, everyone knows him to be a wild card – and that’s proven to be the case once again.

With Kron Gracie competing at UFC 310 and Islam Makhachev promoting his UFC 311 main event, there was always a chance things could go south. After all, Diaz has had a very public feud with that team dating back to a similar run-in he had with Khabib Nurmagomedov back in the day.

In footage filmed by ESPN, Diaz and Makhachev were involved in an altercation that featured water bottles being thrown and a lot of bad blood overflowing.