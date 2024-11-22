Ian Machado Garry hopes Joaquin Buckley puts “p***y” Colby Covington to sleep at UFC Tampa: “He’s a bitch”

Ian Machado Garry is rooting for Joaquin Buckley to beat Colby Covington at UFC Tampa.

Garry had been calling out Covington, but the fight didn’t happen. Instead, Garry was booked to headline UFC Tampa against Buckley. However, the Irishman ended up getting moved a week earlier to fight Shavkat Rakhmonov at UFC 310, while Covington then stepped up on short notice to face Buckley.

“This just shows he’s been ducking me for f*****g 7-8 months,” Machado Garry said on Instagram. “I signed for the baddest man in the division and this guy comes out of the shadows. He is a p***y, he’s a bitch, and one day I will get my hands on him. Joaquin Buckley, I am behind you 100 percent of the way. Go out and put that man to sleep. Please and thank you. Do it for me because he’s not able to do it against me.”

