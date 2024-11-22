Ian Machado Garry hopes Joaquin Buckley puts “p***y” Colby Covington to sleep at UFC Tampa: “He’s a bitch”

By Cole Shelton - November 21, 2024

Ian Machado Garry is rooting for Joaquin Buckley to beat Colby Covington at UFC Tampa.

Ian Machado Garry and Colby Covington

Garry had been calling out Covington, but the fight didn’t happen. Instead, Garry was booked to headline UFC Tampa against Buckley. However, the Irishman ended up getting moved a week earlier to fight Shavkat Rakhmonov at UFC 310, while Covington then stepped up on short notice to face Buckley.

Given that Ian Machado Garry had been calling to fight Colby Covington at UFC Tampa, he is hoping Joaquin Buckley will KO ‘Chaos’ for ducking him.

“This just shows he’s been ducking me for f*****g 7-8 months,” Machado Garry said on Instagram. “I signed for the baddest man in the division and this guy comes out of the shadows. He is a p***y, he’s a bitch, and one day I will get my hands on him. Joaquin Buckley, I am behind you 100 percent of the way. Go out and put that man to sleep. Please and thank you. Do it for me because he’s not able to do it against me.”

Even though Ian Machado Garry was supposed to fight Joaquin Buckley, he is hoping he will KO Colby Covington. But, if Buckley does KO Covington, it will likely end a chance of the Irishman getting that fight, but it appears he doesn’t care as he wants to see ‘Chaos’ lose and lose violently.

Ian Machado Garry pushed for Shavkat Rakhmonov fight

Once Belal Muhammad was forced out of his title defense against Shavkat Rakhmonov, Ian Machado Garry asked the UFC for the fight.

Garry says it’s a fight he has wanted for quite some time and is excited for an undefeated showdown at UFC 310.

“Honestly, I was pushing for the Shavkat fight. I was pushing.” Ian Machado Garry said. “I was pushing for undefeated versus undefeated. We’ve trained together, we know how good we are, we both respect each other. He probably respects me a lot less than I respect him, which is okay. That’s okay. That’s the way it should be at that point in our careers. But the truth is, I will take his 0, and I will take that belt.”

Garry is 15-0 as a pro and coming off a decision win over Michael Page.

